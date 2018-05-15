Interim coach Patrick Mabedi wants Chiefs job

Patrick Mabedi has admitted that he wants the Kaizer Chiefs coaching job. The Chiefs interim coach said he would be interested in becoming permanent mentor if offered the job after finishing his three-match stint with two victories and a defeat.

"Of course‚ I would like the job‚ if it is offered to you‚ you cannot say no," the former Chiefs captain said. Chiefs are yet to indicate what their plans are for a new coach but it is assumed that Kaizer Motaung will be looking overseas for a replacement for Komphela.

Mabedi is a former captain of Chiefs and was assistant to Muhsin Ertugral at Mpumalanga Black Aces before moving back to AmaKhosi to work with Komphela this season.

Komphela previously had Doctor Khumalo as assistant in his first season in charge and then John Paintsil‚ the former Ghanaian international for his second campaign.

TimesLIVE