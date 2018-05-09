Saga of Ace and Safa rumbles on

Andile "Ace" Ncobo says he is yet to be charged by the South African Football Association (Safa) after being accused this week of continuously bringing the body into disrepute.

Safa CE Dennis Mumble indicated this week that the governing body would throw the book at Ncobo, but the former Premier Soccer League general manager was seemingly unfazed as his long-running feud with Safa continued unabated on Tuesday.

"The only correspondence I have received was a threat from the Safa CE that he was intending to charge me and seek my expulsion.… I await to receive the charge sheet."

Mumble said Ncobo has dragged Safa’s name through the mud. "We did warn him about this before‚" said Mumble. "Obviously he was not happy about it but we are going to charge him."

TimesLIVE