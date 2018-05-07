Sport / Soccer

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Shattered Downs coach Pitso Mosimane blasts fatal error against Wydad

07 May 2018 - 05:30 Marc Strydom
Tebogo Langerman. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Tebogo Langerman. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The inability of Mamelodi Sundowns to take advantage of an early lead and leftback Tebogo Langerman’s error that allowed Wydad Casablanca to equalise‚ shattered Downs coach Pitso Mosimane after his side drew 1-1 in a Champions League match at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday.

Sundowns took the lead against the 2017 champions in the opening Group C game of 2018 when Badr Gaddarine turned Sibusiso Vilakazi’s cross into his own net in the second minute.

Wydad equalised when speedy winger Mohammed Ounajem put in a cross after seeming to cross the goalline‚ but keeping the ball in by centimetres‚ and Langerman stopped playing and stood rigid‚ allowing Ismail El Haddad to run through unmarked for a free headed 20th-minute equaliser.

Mosimane said his main stem of frustration was that he knew Wydad‚ struggling in fourth place in the Moroccan league‚ have three big games coming up in 10 days. He wanted to put them under pressure.

"I’m very disappointed with the result. We needed to kill the game. We made a very crucial mistake. Without that mistake, how were they going to score?"

Mosimane conceded that Wydad were organised‚ quick and devastating in attack.

"You must give credit to the champions for their organisation and discipline."

Mosimane says he believes Sundowns have to win one of their three away games to reach the quarterfinals.

TimesLIVE

