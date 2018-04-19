Bafana Bafana have been set on a potential collision course with Mozambique after the draw was made for the 2018 Cosafa Cup, to be staged in Limpopo from May 27-June 9.

SA‚ who are likely to send a young squad under coach Stuart Baxter‚ are one of six seeded sides and so only enter the competition in the quarterfinal stage.

They will face the winner of Group A‚ which contains Mozambique‚ Madagascar‚ Comoros and Seychelles.

The Mambas will be favourites to advance from that pool‚ though the Malagasy have proved tricky opponents in past editions of the regional showpiece competition.

The quarterfinal clash will be played on June 2 at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Defending champions Zimbabwe will take on the winner of Group B in their last eight fixture‚ a much tougher pool to call. It contains 2016 runners-up Botswana‚ Angola‚ Mauritius and the unpredictable Malawians. That game will be played a day later at the same venue.

The other two quarterfinals see 2017’s runners-up Zambia take on 2015 winners Namibia‚ while Lesotho will clash with Swaziland. The losing quarterfinalists will play in the plate competition‚ with the final of the main Cup tournament to be staged at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium on June 9.

If SA make it that far‚ it will mean three games in a week for coach Baxter’s side‚ good preparation in a year in which matches have been few and far between for the national side.

SA have won the regional championship on four previous occasions‚ the last in 2016 when they beat Botswana 3-2 in the final with two goals from Gift Motupa and a strike by Thabiso Kutumela. That squad, under coach Shakes Mashaba, went on to compete at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro that same year. TimesLIVE