Bolt and Robbie Williams play ball

Paris — Multiple Olympic champion Usain Bolt will line up opposite British pop star Robbie Williams in a charity football match at Manchester United’s Old Trafford Stadium.
Now retired, the sprinter gave a teaser of what is to come on Twitter on Monday, claiming he had signed for a football club and would reveal all 24 hours later. Well, the Jamaican’s new team is the Soccer Aid World XI, put together to help raise funds for the UN Children’s Fund.
This is how you do it @robbiewilliams. You will be seeing a lot more of that on match day! Get your @socceraid tickets now at https://t.co/NM0BUFFgzj or call 0161 444 2018 #socceraid ⚡ 😉 pic.twitter.com/G9R7KrHml0— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) February 27, 2018
Not only has football-mad Bolt, the fastest man alive, been recruited for the match, but he comes straight into the team as captain, with former Take That star Williams leading out an England side in opposition.
Speaking on a publicity clip published by Bolt on his Twitter account on Tuesday, Williams, decked out in an England shirt, says the match will feature "celebrities, legends and a brand-new captain for Soccer Aid World XI".
Manchester United fan Bolt then appears and adds: "Robbie, let me entertain you", in a reference to Williams’s hit 1998 song of the same name.
The promotional video also features Brazilian great Ronaldinho, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and American comedy actor Will Ferrell.
Soccer Aid aims to raise money to help children around the world and organises charity matches featuring celebrities and former football stars.
The match will be played on June 10, just before the World Cup gets under way in Russia.
Bolt is an eight-time Olympic champion and holds the world records in the 100m and 200m. Williams is the best-selling British solo artist in the UK.
AFP
Please sign in or register to comment.