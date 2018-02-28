Bolt and Robbie Williams play ball

Not only has football-mad Bolt, the fastest man alive, been recruited for the match, but he comes straight into the team as captain, with former Take That star Williams leading out an England side in opposition.

Speaking on a publicity clip published by Bolt on his Twitter account on Tuesday, Williams, decked out in an England shirt, says the match will feature "celebrities, legends and a brand-new captain for Soccer Aid World XI".

Manchester United fan Bolt then appears and adds: "Robbie, let me entertain you", in a reference to Williams’s hit 1998 song of the same name.

The promotional video also features Brazilian great Ronaldinho, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and American comedy actor Will Ferrell.

Soccer Aid aims to raise money to help children around the world and organises charity matches featuring celebrities and former football stars.

The match will be played on June 10, just before the World Cup gets under way in Russia.

Bolt is an eight-time Olympic champion and holds the world records in the 100m and 200m. Williams is the best-selling British solo artist in the UK.

AFP