Slaven Bilic seeks respite from his woes

London — West Ham manager Slaven Bilic is under even more serious pressure after Ronald Koeman’s sacking by Everton on Monday but he will hope for a fillip in Wednesday’s Last 16 League Cup action.

Media reports suggest that Bilic, who made his name as Croatian national coach, has been given two matches to salvage his job but a trip away to in-form Tottenham Hotspur is probably not the sort of challenge one would want as one of them.

Despite splashing out £140m on players in the close season, Everton lie third from bottom of the Premier League. They will begin life after Koeman by travelling to champions Chelsea.

Both may have to play their first teams in a competition that usually gives Premier League managers the chance to rest weary first-choice players.

The League Cup would be at the bottom of priorities for most Premier League managers in terms of silverware or for some simply to survive in the elite to keep on reaping in the millions that membership offers. However, for Bilic no such luxury can be afforded in that respect and facing a Tottenham side that put Liverpool to the sword 4-1 and firmly set aside the so-called Wembley jinx could not come at a worse time.

The Croatian is clearly feeling the weight of expectations as one poor season last term — which came close to costing him his job — has been followed by no sign of a return to the favourable form that they showed in his first campaign.

"I’m the manager and I don’t want to run away from the fact that it’s my responsibility, and I take full responsibility," he said.

Defeat by Spurs would not be a catastrophe for Bilic but a loss next weekend to bottom side Crystal Palace would more than likely seal his fate.

While he waits nervously for Wednesday, the greater part of the matches take place on Tuesday with the only all Premier League affair Swansea hosting Manchester United.

United’s manager, Jose Mourinho, will be looking for his players to show more fight after blasting them following the 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield.

Juan Mata, one of those players high up on Mourinho’s hit list and who was replaced at half-time, issued a rallying cry to his teammates on Monday.

"Now, it’s time to learn from mistakes and keep going, as we always do, showing that the team sticks together when things don’t go so well, which is when we need it most," the Spaniard wrote on his blog.

United’s neighbours Manchester City host Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers.

