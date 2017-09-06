Hitman Werner on song for Germany

Berlin — Germany striker Timo Werner’s enviable scoring record after only eight internationals has earned him a starting spot in attack with fellow forward Mario Gomez bowing to the talented 21-year-old less than a year before the World Cup.

Werner burst onto the international scene in the past year and has netted six times for Germany, including three at the Confederations Cup in midyear where he was joint top scorer.

The RB Leipzig forward, whose speed and versatility up front has given Germany far more options, has muscled his way into the team and his two goals in their 6-0 rout of Norway on Monday further tightened his hold on the spot.

"He will dominate the attack for Germany for the next 10 years," Gomez, who has himself scored a highly respectable 31 goals in 71 matches, said after also getting onto the score sheet against Norway.

"It is likely he will do the same in Europe if he continues like that. He is level-headed and does a fantastic job. We need someone like Timo in such form if we want to be world champions," Gomez said.

Werner has not had an easy ride so far, switching in 2016 from then relegated home club VfB Stuttgart to RB Leipzig, despised by many German fans for their big budget, thanks to energy drinks maker Red Bull.

Despite being booed in some games, he went on to score 21 league goals in his first season there and his goal run shows no signs of drying up.

His strikes for Germany have contributed to their best World Cup qualifying campaign yet that sees them a point away from booking their ticket to Russia, with two qualifiers remaining.

Reuters