Jali to captain Bafana against Zambia

Andile Jali will captain Bafana Bafana in their friendly against Zambia at Moruleng Stadium on Tuesday night. The Belgium-based Jali is part on an entirely different starting 11 to the one that beat Nigeria for the first time in a competitive match on Saturday.
Jali will marshal the midfield along with Tiyani Mabunda. Darren Keet returns to goal for the first time since the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea. He will be protected by a back four that consists of fullbacks Abbubaker Mobara and Sifiso Hlanti with Lorenzo Gordinho and Rivaldo Coetzee in central defence.
Stuart Baxter named a strong attack‚ looking to build on their win over the Super Eagles.
Bafana Bafana starting 11:
1 Darren Keet
24 Abubbaker Mobara
18 Sifiso Hlanti
20 Lorenzo Gordinho
2 Rivaldo Coetzee
15 Andile Jali (captain)
13 Tiyani Mabunda
19 Percy Tau
11 Kermit Erasmus
25 Aubrey Ngoma
23 Lebogang Manyama
Subs:
22 Ronwen Williams
12 Lebogang Phiri
4 Tebogo Langerman
14 Thulani Hlatshwayo
8 Bongani Zungu
10 Sibusiso Vilakazi
9 Thamsanqa Gabuza
