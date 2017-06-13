Jali to captain Bafana against Zambia

Andile Jali will captain Bafana Bafana in their friendly against Zambia at Moruleng Stadium on Tuesday night. The Belgium-based Jali is part on an entirely different starting 11 to the one that beat Nigeria for the first time in a competitive match on Saturday.

Jali will marshal the midfield along with Tiyani Mabunda. Darren Keet returns to goal for the first time since the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea. He will be protected by a back four that consists of fullbacks Abbubaker Mobara and Sifiso Hlanti with Lorenzo Gordinho and Rivaldo Coetzee in central defence.

Stuart Baxter named a strong attack‚ looking to build on their win over the Super Eagles.

Bafana Bafana starting 11:

1 Darren Keet

24 Abubbaker Mobara

18 Sifiso Hlanti

20 Lorenzo Gordinho

2 Rivaldo Coetzee

15 Andile Jali (captain)

13 Tiyani Mabunda

19 Percy Tau

11 Kermit Erasmus

25 Aubrey Ngoma

23 Lebogang Manyama

Subs:

22 Ronwen Williams

12 Lebogang Phiri

4 Tebogo Langerman

14 Thulani Hlatshwayo

8 Bongani Zungu

10 Sibusiso Vilakazi

9 Thamsanqa Gabuza