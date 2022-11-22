Nienaber includes SA A players in squad to face England
Springbok coach makes eight changes after European clubs recall top players
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has made eight changes and two positional switches to his match-day squad to face England on Saturday in the final outgoing tour clash at Twickenham.
Nienaber also included a handful of the SA A players who lost to Munster and Bristol Bears, while Canan Moodie, who joined the team as a reinforcement this week, is on the bench.
Nienaber made six changes to his starting team with Jesse Kriel, Makazole Mapimpi, Evan Roos and Eben Etzebeth back in the mix, while Damian de Allende moves from outside centre to inside centre.
De Allende will partner Kriel in the midfield, while Kurt-Lee Arendse will start at right wing after playing on the left in the win over Italy in Genoa.
There were also four changes on the replacements bench, which will again feature the more traditional split of five forwards and three backs, with SA A captain Thomas du Toit, Marco van Staden, Jaden Hendrikse and Moodie drafted in.
This follows the unavailability of Cheslin Kolbe, André Esterhuizen, Cobus Reinach, Jasper Wiese and Vincent Koch, who have been recalled by their European clubs.
“With this Test falling outside the international Test window, we knew we would have to make changes, but we are pleased with the depth we have built in the wider squad in the past few months and it is paying off for us this week,” Nienaber said.
“Every player in this squad has played Test rugby, and most have received game time at this level thanks to our selection plan throughout the season and the SA A games against Munster and Bristol.
“We are very excited to see what this group of players will do against a quality England side, given the mix of talented young players who have been putting up their hands and the experienced guys who have come a long way with us over the past few years.
“It doesn’t get bigger than playing against England at a packed Twickenham in the last Test of the season for a player, and one can sense the excitement among the players about this occasion.”
Nienaber expects an onslaught from England, who snatched a late 25-25 draw against New Zealand last week after being edged by Argentina and registering a convincing victory against Japan.
“England will enter this match with the same mindset as us — to finish the season on a high after a tough November campaign, and to build momentum with an eye on the World Cup,” Nienaber said.
“We are expecting them to throw everything they have at us. They are a well-balanced team with a strong pack and exciting backs, and they are well coached, so we know it is going to be an epic encounter.
“We lost against them by one point in our last two matches at Twickenham, and the last time we beat them in London was in 2014, so we have to be accurate in all areas of our game, effective in our execution and we need to convert our chances into points.”
Springbok squad: Willie le Roux, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk, Evan Roos, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (capt), Marvin Orie, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche.
Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Thomas du Toit, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Manie Libbok, Canan Moodie.