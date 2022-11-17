Sport / Rugby

Dupont, Du Toit to miss matches after red Marseille

French captain and Bok loose-forward both banned after red cards

17 November 2022 - 17:05 NICK SAID
Antoine Dupont. Picture: Clement Mahoudeau/Gallo Images
Antoine Dupont. Picture: Clement Mahoudeau/Gallo Images

France captain Antoine Dupont has been handed a four-match suspension following his red card against SA last weekend, while Springboks’ loose-forward Pieter-Steph du Toit has been banned for three matches.

Dupont took out the legs of Bok wing Cheslin Kolbe in the air during his side’s 30-26 victory in Marseille on Saturday, the latter landing on his head in an ugly fall that ruled him out for the rest of the game.

The entry point in terms of a sanction for the offence is eight weeks but an independent disciplinary committee has reduced Dupont’s ban to four after the panel found his actions were reckless rather than malicious. He also admitted guilt.

It means he will miss Saturday’s final autumn international Test against Japan, two matches for Toulouse in the Top 14 and their Champions Cup fixture against Munster on December 11.

Du Toit received a red card in the France game after a dangerous entry into a ruck saw him clash heads with centre Jonathan Danty.

The Bok flanker had a potential six-week ban reduced to three as his actions were also deemed reckless rather than deliberate.

He will sit out SA’s Test against England at Twickenham on November 26.

Reuters

