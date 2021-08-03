Reinach predicts Lions may up the tempo in decider

The British & Irish Lions might decide to up the tempo and throw the ball around in Saturday’s deciding Test, new Springbok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach predicted.

Injuries to loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk forced Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber to ring the changes ahead of Saturday’s clash at the Cape Town Stadium (kickoff 6pm).

Franco Mostert moves from lock to the side of the scrum to replace Du Toit, and Lood de Jager takes over from Mostert in the second row.

Reinach, who has not featured in the series yet, replaces De Klerk, who has been ruled out with a leg muscle strain. Herschel Jantjies remains on the bench despite coming on for De Klerk in the first two games.

SA have deviated from their preferred 6-2 split on the bench between forwards and backs, and this time will have three backline players among the replacements, including flyhalf Morné Steyn, who kicked the Boks to victory in the 2009 series against the Lions.

“We are ready for anything; this Lions team can go through you and over you,” Reinach said. “They have a team that can do anything, so we have to be able to adapt.

“I think the Lions will want to start with a little more pace and throw the ball around. It is up to us to put our game on them and take their game away from them.”