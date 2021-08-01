Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: The greatest time-wasting rugby Test of them all If Warren Gatland gets to making a video of the Rassie sort, it will be of nothing more than a clock ticking, as it did in the first half of 63 minutes BL PREMIUM

We should be half expecting British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland to produce a video this week, but let’s hope he doesn’t because it will provide the most unentertaining film footage in the history of the genre.

“Hi, I’m Warren Gatland and I want to show you a video of time passing.” While Rassie Erasmus’s little private video that somehow went viral had some interesting footage of incidents which the referees were blind to, Gatland’s will be of nothing happening while a clock ticks...