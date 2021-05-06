Sport / Rugby

White recalls Bulls skipper Vermeulen to start against Stormers

Bulls coach makes changes ahead of ‘brutal’ North-South derby

06 May 2021 - 16:45 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Duane Vermeulen. Picture: CARL FOURIE/GALLO IMAGES

Bulls coach Jake White has recalled Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen to the starting line-up for their Rainbow Cup SA match against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Captain Vermeulen missed last weekend’s narrow win over the Lions at Loftus as he was rested due to an agreement that franchises have with Springboks coaches after alignment camps.

Springbok teammate Trevor Nyakane, who also missed last week’s game‚ will sit out from this match.

For the trip to Cape Town‚ White made minor tweaks to the team that won the opening round match against the Lions and Vermeulen’s return sees Nizaam Carr dropping to the bench. White hopes the experienced Carr‚ who captained the team in the absence of Vermeulen last week and during some of the preparation matches‚ provides the necessary impact when called upon in the later stages.

White has adjusted his backs with a direct exchange of James Verity-Amm and Chris Smith‚ who played well against the Lions‚ switching positions with David Kriel and Morné Steyn respectively.

With the heavies upfront‚ White has made only one change, besides the return of Vermeulen, with Walt Steenkamp starting in the No 4 jumper and Janko Swanepoel moving to the bench.

On the bench‚ White is going to rely on the vast experience of players such as Lizo Gqoboka‚ Carr and Arno Botha‚ and youngsters such as Schalk Erasmus and Zak Burger.

“Last week certainly proved how vital it is that we continue getting as much competitive rugby under our belts‚” White said.

“The players need little motivation for another brutal North-South derby and we are definitely up for the challenge against a solid Stormers outfit.”

