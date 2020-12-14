On the day World Rugby conducted the 2023 World Cup draw‚ the SA Institute for Drug Free Sport (Saids) confirmed former Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi’s four-year ban from the game.

The 26-year-old Dyantyi‚ who has represented the national team 13 times‚ tested positive for three banned substances in metandienone‚ methyltestosterone and LGD-4033.

Dyantyi’s ban runs from August 13 2019 to August 12 2023‚ which will give him less than a month to get ready for the Springboks’ World Cup defence if he is still in the game at the time. He will turn 29 that year and the 2023 edition in France will start on September 8.

In the statement released by Saids‚ the organisation said Dyantyi failed to prove his positive dope test was not intentional. The hefty four-year ban was determined by the World Anti-Doping Association codes.

“The three-person independent doping hearing panel found the athlete had failed to satisfy the burden of proof to establish that his positive dope test was not intentional. The panel relied on the framework for sanctions in the World Anti-Doping Code that outlined a sanction of four years for the doping offence in this matter‚” the statement said.

“The athlete’s rights are reserved to seek relief through lodging an appeal should he believe he has substantive grounds for an appeal.”