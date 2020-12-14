Sport / Rugby

Former Bok wing Dyantyi’s four-year ban confirmed

Player tested positive for three banned substances

14 December 2020 - 18:11 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Aphiwe Dyantyi. Picture: REUTERS
Aphiwe Dyantyi. Picture: REUTERS

On the day World Rugby conducted the 2023 World Cup draw‚ the SA Institute for Drug Free Sport (Saids) confirmed former Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi’s four-year ban from the game.

The 26-year-old Dyantyi‚ who has represented the national team 13 times‚ tested positive for three banned substances in metandienone‚ methyltestosterone and LGD-4033.

Dyantyi’s ban runs from August 13 2019 to August 12 2023‚ which will give him less than a month to get ready for the Springboks’ World Cup defence if he is still in the game at the time. He will turn 29 that year and the 2023 edition in France will start on September 8.

In the statement released by Saids‚ the organisation said Dyantyi failed to prove his positive dope test was not intentional. The hefty four-year ban was determined by the World Anti-Doping Association codes.

“The three-person independent doping hearing panel found the athlete had failed to satisfy the burden of proof to establish that his positive dope test was not intentional. The panel relied on the framework for sanctions in the World Anti-Doping Code that outlined a sanction of four years for the doping offence in this matter‚” the statement said.

“The athlete’s rights are reserved to seek relief through lodging an appeal should he believe he has substantive grounds for an appeal.”

Rugby union doesn’t know what has hit it

Other sports are changing because of harm to players
Life
14 hours ago

GAVIN RICH: We should be reflecting on what we’ve learnt since rugby restarted

If you want to get bums on seats once fans are allowed to go to matches, then afternoon or late afternoon is the time the game should be played
Opinion
23 hours ago

WP rugby and Dream World marriage on the rocks

Province faces legal action after agreement turns sour
Sport
4 days ago

Lions bank on experience for crucial Cheetahs showdown

Visitors out to put Currie Cup final defeat in perspective
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rescuers troubled by scene of Motjeka Madisha ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Sundowns’ Motjeka Madisha dies in car crash
Sport / Soccer
3.
Anthony Joshua eyes Tyson Fury showdown after ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Max Verstappen ends F1 season with processional ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
New AmaZulu coach McCarthy aims high
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.