Chiliboy Ralepelle suspects doping officer of foul play

Former Springbok hooker Mahlatse “Chiliboy” Ralepelle says there are forces in rugby hell-bent on destroying him.

Ralepelle was handed an eight-year doping ban by the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) on Wednesday after testing positive for the banned anabolic agent Zeranol during an out-of-competition test on January 17 2019.

He said on Thursday he is weighing his options on whether to appeal the ban.

The 33-year-old said since he was a highly promising youngster at the Bulls‚ he has always been made to feel that he didn’t belong in rugby.

“For me‚ since stepping on the Loftus ground as a youngster‚ I have always smelled a rat‚” he said. “I have always felt like I am at a place where I don’t belong. Whether there is a conspiracy‚ I am the sacrificial lamb or whatever‚ what I know is that I am being targeted.

“Of course there is a definite hit on me to ensure that I am eradicated out of the system. Unfortunately I can’t say why people are after me. Who can dope three times knowing the consequences and what is at stake? This is my life; the system must be there to protect the players, but it doesn’t do that because there is no justice.”

Ralepelle said the doping control officer (DCO) who tested him was unprofessional and lied under oath during the hearings.

“There is the issue that the DCO lied about my partial sample which I passed and he said I did not pass it‚” he said.

“His responsibility after I passed my partial sample was to inform me that we have to record and seal it so that it is not contaminated. That was one of the discrepancies that we picked up.

“The other discrepancy that we picked up was that a day before I got tested‚ he came out to test other players. I was sitting in the medical room and some players made a joke, or they thought they were being funny, by asking why is Chiliboy not being tested, and he (DCO) said ‘it is his lucky day today’.

“Then the following day he came back and my name was called and I only found out at a later stage through the Sharks doctor that I was on the reserve list and not supposed to get tested on that day.

“They were adamant that I get tested, and he again lied that he fetched me from the training field‚ but I was in the gym facility because I was doing my knee rehabilitation and I was not allowed to run.