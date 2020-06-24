Sport / Rugby

Bulls bring lock Uys back from France

Former Paul Roos Gymnasium student did not take long to build a reputation as a powerful ball carrier in the tough environment of French rugby

24 June 2020 - 15:02 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Picture: 123RF/Wavebreak Media Ltd
The Bulls have signed  26-year-old lock forward Jan Uys from French Top 14 club CA Brive.

Uys‚ who will join the Bulls at the beginning of July‚ spent the last few seasons with CA Brive after an initial six months with fellow Top 14 outfit Pau.

It did not take him long to build a reputation as a powerful ball carrier in the tough environment of French rugby, but what sets him apart is his ball handling ability‚ an attribute usually more associated with loose forwards and backs.

The 1.99m, 120kg behemoth made his first-class debut in the 2014 Vodacom Cup in the colours of Western Province after representing the union at under-21 and under-19 level.

He also contributed to UCT’s cause in the 2014 Varsity Cup when the Ikeys clinched the final in the most dramatic fashion.

The former Paul Roos Gymnasium student  spent a season in 2015 with the Eastern Province Kings, where he captained their under-21 team before leaving for France.

The Bulls expect hard hits and tons of grunt in the tight phases from Uys‚ with his inclusion set to bolster the lock stocks as director of rugby Jake White adds more firepower to a squad bursting with talent.

