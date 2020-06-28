Sport / Rugby

RUGBY

Crusaders take their chances to stretch unbeaten home run

Crusaders secure two wins from two matches after beating the Chiefs

28 June 2020 - 19:55 Agency Staff
Tumua Manu of the Chiefs tackles Will Jordan of the Crusaders during the round 3 Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Crusaders and the Chiefs at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand, June 28 2020. Picture: HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES
Tumua Manu of the Chiefs tackles Will Jordan of the Crusaders during the round 3 Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Crusaders and the Chiefs at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand, June 28 2020. Picture: HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES

Christchurch — The Auckland Blues and Crusaders remain the only unbeaten teams in New Zealand’s Super Rugby competition, after the Crusaders won their grudge match against the Chiefs 18-13 in Christchurch on Sunday.

In wet, greasy conditions, Will Jordan scored twice for the Crusaders to give them two wins from two matches and extended their unbeaten home record to 35.

The Blues, who have played an extra game, notched up their third win on Saturday when they held off a hard-finishing Highlanders 27-24.

The Chiefs have now lost three from three, the Hurricanes have lost two from two and the Highlanders have a win and a loss.

It was a battle of attrition in Christchurch with the tone set midweek when Crusaders prop Joe Moody talked of a “deep-seated hatred” of the Chiefs, which gave visiting coach Warren Gatland all the ammunition he needed for his pre-match pep talk.

With the constant rain forcing handling errors and dictating a bruising forward clash with lots of kicking by the backs, the result came down to the Crusaders capitalising on the two opportunities that went their way.

“We knew it was going to be a confrontational game and we had to make sure the breakdown was really clean,” Crusaders captain Codie Taylor said.

“A young fella like Will Jordan who’s on his toes and just wants to get involved and it’s awesome to see the boys backing their skills especially in conditions like this.”

Chiefs captain Sam Cane called it a “classic arm wrestle”, which came down to the Crusaders making the most of key moments. “There wasn’t much between the two sides and credit to the Crusaders; a couple of opportunistic tries, and a couple of moments can really swing a game,” Cane said.

The Chiefs, who beat the Crusaders earlier in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic brought a halt to global sport, could claim to have had the better of the first half territorially. But they could not break the Crusaders defence and their sole reward was a Damian McKenzie penalty.

The Crusaders, however, were rewarded from a line-out steal when the Chiefs were on attack. Sevu Reece beat McKenzie in the air to reclaim Richie Mo’unga’s clearing kick and sent Jordan away for the try.

Jordan’s second try early in the second half came from another Chiefs error when an Aaron Cruden pass went into touch. While the Chiefs switched off believing there would be a reset for a line-out, Reece took a quick throw-in to Jordan rushing up from fullback and he ran 30m untouched to the line.

The Chiefs bagged 10 points early in the final quarter with a converted try to Sean Wainui and another McKenzie penalty but could not find a way through the Crusaders in the closing 10 minutes.

AFP

