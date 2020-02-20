Sport / Rugby

Coach wants recalled scrumhalf Davies to bring his game to Wales

Josh Adams passes fitness test for clash with France

20 February 2020 - 17:14 Agency Staff
Gareth Davies of Wales charges upfield during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group D game between Australia and Wales at Tokyo Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DAVID ROGERS
Gareth Davies of Wales charges upfield during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group D game between Australia and Wales at Tokyo Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DAVID ROGERS

Cardiff — Scrumhalf Gareth Davies has been recalled to the Wales starting line-up for their Six Nations clash with France in Cardiff on Saturday and winger Josh Adams has been declared fit to play.

Davies comes in for Tomos Williams and there is also a switch at flank as Ross Moriarty replaces Aaron Wainwright, the only two changes to the starting side from the 24-14 defeat by Ireland in Dublin a fortnight ago.

It is a first start for Davies since the World Cup semifinal loss to SA in October. “Gareth was unavailable round one and came off the bench last time out so he is full of energy and we are looking forward to him bringing his game on Saturday,” Wales head coach Wayne Pivac said on Thursday. “Ross has impressed off the bench so far and brought a lot of energy and communication as well, so he deserves an opportunity to start.”

Adams, who was top-scorer at the World Cup in Japan and bagged a hat-trick in the Six Nations opener against Italy, was forced off against Ireland with a hip problem. He forms a back three with fullback Leigh Halfpenny and wing George North, while Nick Tompkins keeps his place at centre alongside Hadleigh Parkes.

The pack remains unchanged, though uncapped lock Will Rowlands, born in England, replaces Adam Beard on the bench. “We have changed around the second-rows on the bench, we are looking at creating competition there. Will has trained well and we are looking forward to seeing him out on that stage,” Pivac said.

“We want to build on what we have done so far and are looking to be more accurate with what we do and improve on that aspect.”

Team: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-George North, 13-Nick Tompkins, 12-Hadleigh Parkes, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Gareth Davies, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Ross Moriarty, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (capt), 4-Jake Ball, 3-Dillon Lewis, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Wyn Jones. Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Rob Evans, 18-Leon Brown, 19-Will Rowlands, 20-Aaron Wainwright, 21-Tomos Williams, 22-Jarrod Evans, 23-Johnny McNicholl

Reuters

Bulls coach admits the pressure for a win is mounting

Little about the Bulls has intimidated the opposition, but Pote Human hopes they can at last get their game together
Sport
2 hours ago

World champion Boks scoop Laureus award

The winners of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, beat Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and the US women’s football team
Sport
1 day ago

Gutted Lions lick their wounds

The highveld side have a week off and must now prepare for their trip to Australia and New Zealand
Sport
3 days ago

GAVIN RICH: Why SA Rugby needs to keep Rassie happy

A good start to our rugby on the field this year suddenly appears to be not so good off the field
Opinion
3 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Sharks rest Am for Rebels showdown

Sport / Rugby

Petersen knows Jaguares will prove tough task for Stormers

Sport / Rugby

John Dobson at ease with his Stormers to face the Lions

Sport / Rugby

Sharks to face Hurricanes without Bosch

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.