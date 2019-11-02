Springboks win Rugby World Cup

Wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe scored South Africa's first tries in a World Cup final as the Springboks out-gunned England 32-12 to win the trophy for the third time.

Good game management, set piece dominance, brutal defence and almost flawless place-kicking looked were enough to see off an England side that had dismantled defending champions, the All Blacks in the semi-finals last week.

Mapimpi has been in prolific form this year and finished off a try created by his own chip-through in the 66th minute.

Kolbe added the second try eight minutes later, skipping past the tackle of Owen Farrell on the wing and racing away to touch down to the delight of the South Africans in the crowd of 70,103.

Flyhalf Handre Pollard had already given the South Africans a clear lead from six penalties and added two conversions to take his match tally to 22.