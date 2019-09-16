Springboks call on referee for equal treatment against All Blacks

Tokyo — The Springboks have called on French referee Jerome Garces to treat them as equals during this weekend’s opening pool B clash with defending champions New Zealand.

Assistant SA coach Mzwandile Stick said that with the gap between the All Blacks and their potential rivals for the Webb Ellis Cup closing, match officials should be consistent in how they apply the laws to all teams.

In the past, World Cup-winning All Blacks captain Richie McCaw — a wizard in the loose — was often accused of influencing referees to rule in his favour at the breakdown.

“The fans are excited by this one and looking forward to it,” former SA sevens specialist Stick said of the Saturday’s showdown in Yokohama. “Hopefully the officials maybe will treat everything equally and respect the game and also respect the fans.”

SA topped New Zealand in this year’s Rugby Championship and Ireland are ranked world No 1, but Stick said the All Blacks remain the team to beat.