Bok coach wary of heaping too much praise on Herschel Jantjies

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has warned against the adulation for emerging scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies after his sparkling man-of-the-match performance on debut in the 35-17 win over Australia on Saturday.

The 23-year old Stormers scrumhalf was thrown into the deep end in the absence of Faf de Klerk and repaid Erasmus’s faith in him by delivering a brace of tries that helped the Boks start the Rugby Championship on a winning note.

“You don’t want to praise the guy too much‚” warned Erasmus after Jantjies’ eye-catching performance.

“Take where he was last year in Super Rugby‚ his service‚ spot kicks and technical things like defence and attack‚ they were awesome in this level of the game. Hopefully‚ he can grow from here because he has gained a lot of confidence.

“But the opposition will get tougher and tougher in the coming weeks and at the World Cup. It is a great start from him and he can be proud of his performance.”