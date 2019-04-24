Sport / Rugby

Former England star Jonny Wilkinson leaves fear behind

24 April 2019 - 20:26 Agency Staff
Jonny Wilkinson. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jonny Wilkinson. Picture: SUPPLIED

London — Jonny Wilkinson’s last-second drop goal to win the Rugby World Cup for England in 2003 against Australia earned him iconic status but left him feeling empty and unable to cope.

The former England flyhalf, who turns 40 in May, told the Daily Mail that he turned into a “horrible” person who was unhappy in the spotlight and beset by fears of the unknown.

It was only after he quit the game and began life away from the spotlight that he began to finally find happiness.

“I thought I had done everything it was possible to do at the age of 24. I thought I was the man. I realised I couldn’t have been further from the truth,” he said.

“I started trying to control everyone else. You ask anyone around me at that time, I was horrible. But life is absolutely amazing now.”

Wilkinson, who has recently welcomed into the world his first child, says retirement has taught him he can be a much happier person in disappearing into the background and not having to cope with daily adulation as he had to in his playing days.

Feeling empty

“I love my life but it’s got nothing to do with the content,” he said. “It’s the opposite. When I was part of the World Cup-winning team I had never felt so empty as I did afterwards.

“When we won a couple of championships, at Toulon, I left and there was no sunset waiting for me to stroll into.

“I found that getting rid of this idea that I was an important person, I could have a brand new world.

“I look at rugby and think: ‘Would I go back?’ Not a chance,” he said.

He equates the moment Mike Catt kicked the ball into touch to seal victory for Clive Woodward’s side over hosts Australia back in 2003 to being in a shop with loads of money to spend.

“You’re on the brink of something, incredible things await but you’re not there yet,” said Wilkinson.

“It’s a bit like being in a shop with pocketfuls of money. You make your choice, you buy exactly what you want, but it’s not as good as before when you haven’t committed.

“I feel like that now. When I was playing I feared the hell out of the unknown. My life is full of the unknown now, it’s exciting.”

Wilkinson won 91 caps in an international career between 1998 and 2011 and made six appearances for the British and Irish Lions in 2001 and 2005.

AFP

SA rugby hits transformation target

SA Rugby achieved 60% of the targets agreed with the department of sport & recreation, while 11 out of 19 sporting bodies failed to make the cut
Sport
1 day ago

Gatland tipped to lead British & Irish Lions against Springboks

Gatland tipped to coach British & Irish Lions to play Springboks in SA
Sport
2 days ago

Duane Vermeulen return a huge boost for Bulls

Bok veteran to face Stormers as Nyakane makes 100th Super Rugby appearance
Sport
10 hours ago

Lood de Jager set for Sale as exodus gathers momentum

Bok lock signs three-year deal with Manchester team
Sport
8 hours ago

Pieter-Steph du Toit says Stormers still ‘in a good place’

A win at Newlands and results elsewhere could see Stormers leap to top of the conference
Sport
10 hours ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Gatland tipped to lead British & Irish Lions against Springboks

Sport / Rugby

Booing of Billy Vunipola ‘unexpected’, says Saracens boss

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Forget Ireland, Wales and England are World Cup contenders

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.