In many ways he is the perfect hybrid player and because he is so comfortable in both positions‚ Erasmus has flexibility when it comes to reserves.

The coach can go for two locks on the bench‚ or he can have two loose forwards.

Du Toit is the ultimate team man and though he always makes the right noises about playing where the team needs him‚ he did admit in Edinburgh that he enjoys the outings at flank more.

“I probably would say that I prefer playing at 7 at the moment though‚” Du Toit told the media in Edinburgh.

“It’s where I’m able to get my hands on the ball a bit more and get involved in the loose play. I’m just enjoying my rugby and the coaches have put all the right structures in place‚ which has really helped.”

Du Toit‚ who played three Tests at flank in the Rugby Championship‚ two at lock and made one appearance from the bench‚ led the tackle stats with 86 in the tournament. He carried the ball 270m from 53 carries‚ made five tackle breaks and won several lineouts and turnovers. He was a complete all-rounder and he has carried that form into the current tour.

In the two matches so far‚ Du Toit has made 31 tackles‚ won eight lineouts and carried 18 times for 85m.

With Warren Whiteley unlikely to play in Edinburgh this weekend because of a calf injury‚ a move back to flank is probable‚ though the Boks are still unsure if Eben Etzebeth will recover from a foot injury sustained against England.

If Etzebeth does not make the cut Du Toit would probably stay in the second row.

In some ways that might work for the Boks against a team that, under coach Gregor Townsend, likes to up the tempo of the game.

Du Toit’s ability to cover ground like a loose forward while playing in the second row would give Erasmus the option to pick Francois Louw in tandem with Siya Kolisi and Duane Vermeulen in the back row this weekend.