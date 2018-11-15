Sport / Rugby

RUGBY

Why Pieter-Steph du Toit is the rugby player coaches dream about

15 November 2018 - 05:05 Craig Ray
Pieter-Steph du Toit. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Pieter-Steph du Toit. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Pieter-Steph du Toit does not really need a number on his back to define himself as a rugby player because the man who started professional rugby as a lock has become a vital dual operator in the Springbok pack.

After some tentative experiments with Du Toit at blindside flank in 2012-2017‚ current Bok coach Rassie Erasmus has been more serious about the role for the 1.98m athlete.

Du Toit could wear the No 7 against Scotland this weekend, having played lock in the first two matches on tour — the 12-11 loss to England and the 29-26 win over France.

Du Toit’s speed and high work rate are perfect attributes for a backrower‚ but he also brings the power and lineout prowess of a world-class lock.

In many ways he is the perfect hybrid player and because he is so comfortable in both positions‚ Erasmus has flexibility when it comes to reserves.

The coach can go for two locks on the bench‚ or he can have two loose forwards.

Du Toit is the ultimate team man and though he always makes the right noises about playing where the team needs him‚ he did admit in Edinburgh that he enjoys the outings at flank more.

“I probably would say that I prefer playing at 7 at the moment though‚” Du Toit told the media in Edinburgh.

“It’s where I’m able to get my hands on the ball a bit more and get involved in the loose play. I’m just enjoying my rugby and the coaches have put all the right structures in place‚ which has really helped.”

Du Toit‚ who played three Tests at flank in the Rugby Championship‚ two at lock and made one appearance from the bench‚ led the tackle stats with 86 in the tournament. He carried the ball 270m from 53 carries‚ made five tackle breaks and won several lineouts and turnovers. He was a complete all-rounder and he has carried that form into the current tour.

In the two matches so far‚ Du Toit has made 31 tackles‚ won eight lineouts and carried 18 times for 85m.

With Warren Whiteley unlikely to play in Edinburgh this weekend because of a calf injury‚ a move back to flank is probable‚ though the Boks are still unsure if Eben Etzebeth will recover from a foot injury sustained against England.

If Etzebeth does not make the cut Du Toit would probably stay in the second row.

In some ways that might work for the Boks against a team that, under coach Gregor Townsend, likes to up the tempo of the game.

Du Toit’s ability to cover ground like a loose forward while playing in the second row would give Erasmus the option to pick Francois Louw in tandem with Siya Kolisi and Duane Vermeulen in the back row this weekend. 

Rassie Erasmus hails ‘gutsy’ Springboks after Paris victory

The Springboks beat the French 29-26 thanks to an 85th-minute try from hooker Bongi Mbonambi
Sport
3 days ago

GAVIN RICH: Composed Boks will draw confidence from last-gasp win

Knowing they can win tight games when they are chasing should do wonders for their confidence
Opinion
3 days ago

Warren Whiteley’s injury is likely to affect Boks’ line-up

The Lions No 8 sustained a calf injury during the Springbok's win over France and has been put on the 'probably not' list
Sport
2 days ago

Franco Mostert in for injured Etzebeth as Boks prepare to square with France

Coach Rassie Erasmus holds back lock Eben Etzebeth for the Boks’ Test against France
Sport
6 days ago

Masochistic mayhem as Boks flourish — and then flounder

Referee’s misstep certainly cost team the game against England, but it was their self-inflicted errors that stood out
Sport
10 days ago

