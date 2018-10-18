Sharks take nothing for granted in first semifinal

"However‚ it’s all about taking it one step further now. We aren’t looking too far ahead and we aren’t looking towards the final. All focus is towards Saturday and the securing of a good result. The conditions in Durban are different at this time of the year so we’re used to the field and the weather definitely plays into our hands."

While the Sharks are aware of their 2017 play-off stage meltdown, it is clear that they have not taken their qualification for granted.

However‚ the Golden Lions unit they will be facing this time around will be a stronger side that could contain Elton Jantjies and Warren Whiteley.

Ward said they needed to be positive for Saturday while also understanding that the Golden Lions are going to be a sterner proposition compared with the last time they met in the round-robins stages.

In wet conditions at Kings Park on September 22‚ the Sharks eased home 37-21.

"Knockout rugby does mean a lot though. We’ve worked hard to get here and the boys are hungry. It’s all really about channelling the hunger and making sure we’re in the right frame of mind. Bonus points don’t count but if the opportunities are there‚ you have to take them because we can’t change our style of play‚" Ward said.

"The Lions have some players back and are going to give us a different challenge from the last time they played us. We’ve worked hard on our defensive shape this week and we need to keep to our system."