RUGBY
Wales coach Warren Gatland names his squad for Americas tour
Cardiff — Wales coach Warren Gatland has named Cory Hill and Ellis Jenkins as co-captains of the 31-man squad for the tour to the US and Argentina in June, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday.
Wales will take on SA in Washington DC on June 2 before they travel to Argentina for two Tests against the Pumas.
Cardiff Blues scrumhalf Tomos Williams was handed his first call-up.
"This summer is a great opportunity for this squad to get Test match game time under their belt and face Rugby Championship opposition," Gatland said. "It shows the depth we have built in recent years that we have just one uncapped player in the squad in Tomos, but he has been in a number of squads so knows the environment well."
Reuters
Full squad Forwards: Rob Evans, Wyn Jones, Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Samson Lee, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Bradley Davies, Seb Davies, Luke Charteris, Cory Hill, James Davies, Ellis Jenkins, Ross Moriarty, Josh Navidi, Aaron Shingler Backs: Aled Davies, Gareth Davies, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Patchell, Hadleigh Parkes, Owen Watkin, Scott Williams, Josh Adams, Hallam Amos, Steff Evans, George North, Tom Prydie
