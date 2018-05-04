Their misadventure against the Reds as well as squad rotation have caused the Lions to make a raft of changes for their clash against the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday.

Speed merchant Aphiwe Dyantyi‚ who made such an electrifying start to the season‚ returns to the side in the place previously occupied by Madosh Tambwe after recovering from a pectoral muscle injury.

While Tambwe reached dizzying heights by scoring four tries against the Stormers‚ Dyantyi’s explosiveness may prove useful against a Hurricanes side laden with pyrotechnics of their own.

Lionel Mapoe has recovered from injury and is back in midfield‚ while Nic Groom gets a start at scrumhalf after Dillon Smit underwhelmed in that position in Brisbane.

Tambwe and Smit drop out of the match-day 23.

Up front, too, the Lions are hoping to light things up with the inclusion of fiery flank Marnus Schoeman, who earns his first start. Schoeman has made a big impact off the bench in recent matches. He punches above his weight in contact.

Jacobie Adriaanse and Dylan Smith are the new props with Ruan Dreyer and Jacques van Rooyen yielding to the team’s rotation policy.

Scrum penalties haunted the Lions in Brisbane and the rotation probably addresses the matter in the short term.

The inconsistent Lions were spared coach Swys de Bruin’s verbal blowtorch in Queensland but they seemed to respond to his half-time pep talk.

"We are in a professional environment‚ so hard words aren’t always the solution‚" said De Bruin. "The right words were spoken at half-time. We changed our strategy.

"The reasons we didn’t play in the first half the way we trained we just don’t know. We are looking at it."

Against the Hurricanes the Lions can ill afford another lethargic start. The Hurricanes‚ effectively at full strength‚ are unlikely to be as charitable as the Reds and the score will balloon out of control if the Lions dare have a bad patch.

The defeat against the Reds means the Lions will be desperate to get at least one win in their two remaining matches on New Zealand soil.

"Any win now is important‚" De Bruin said.

"We are going towards the end. We will want to get more points out of this tour. We are going all out in this game and the next [against the Highlanders]," De Bruin said.

