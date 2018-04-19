Sport / Rugby

CONTROVERSY

Brad Weber tackles Folau's homophobic Instagram outburst

19 April 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Israel Folau. Picture: REUTERS
Israel Folau. Picture: REUTERS

Wellington — One-Test All Blacks scrumhalf Brad Weber has become the first top-level rugby player to condemn anti-gay comments made by Israel Folau, stating they "disgust" him.

Folau, who is an evangelical Christian, created a firestorm of controversy in Australia, and in rugby circles, after he wrote on his Instagram page that gays would be condemned to "hell" if they failed to "repent".

Weber said he was disappointed that players had stayed silent. "Kinda sick of us players staying quiet on some of this stuff," the Waikato Chiefs’ Weber wrote on Twitter. "I can’t stand that I have to play this game that I love with people, like Folau, who say what he’s saying."

He wrote that "my cousin and her partner and my Aunty and her partner" were some of the "most kind, caring" and loving people he "had ever the pleasure of knowing".

Reuters

