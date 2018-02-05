Sport / Rugby

Wilco Louw blow for the Stormers

05 February 2018 - 06:17 Craig Ray
Wilco Louw of the Stormers suffers an injury during a pre-season match against the Bulls in Wellington on February 03 2018. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
The Stormers suffered a potentially huge setback in their pre-season match against the Bulls in Wellington on Saturday when Springbok tighthead Wilco Louw hobbled off the field.

The teams shared the spoils 26-26 in searing heat‚ but Stormers coach Robbie Fleck’s immediate concern was the fitness of his scrum anchor, who left the field five minutes into the game. "It’s not good news‚ I think it’s a hip flexor injury, but the severity is unclear‚" he said.

"That’s not the news one wants two weeks before our first match in Super Rugby. I’d be guessing on a time frame‚ but it’s a soft tissue injury and even if it’s just a grade one tear that could be at least four weeks."

With Frans Malherbe already ruled out for the first part of the season‚ Fleck said the Stormers might have to sign another prop on a short-term deal if the news on Louw was not good.

The teams scored four tries and kicked three conversions apiece in the match in front of  an enthusiastic crowd at the Boland Stadium.

"This game was exactly what we needed. It was a hard game with good tempo‚" Fleck said. We were our own worst enemies in that first half by giving away far too many penalties at the breakdown.

"That allowed them to win the territory game and put us under pressure by kicking into the corners.

"However‚ we scored a very good try under pressure and came back much better in the second half.

"There was a good response in terms of discipline after the break and we got our tactics right by being more direct," Fleck said.

