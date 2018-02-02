Springbok coach Allister Coetzee was officially sacked on Friday following two seasons of woeful results for the Springboks.

Coetzee is the first Springbok coach to be dismissed while still under contract since Rudolf Straeuli following the 2003 World Cup.

Coetzee was contracted up to and including the 2019 World Cup‚ but after his Springboks won only 11 of 25 Tests (44%) during 2016 and 2017‚ his position had become untenable.

In a statement SA Rugby said that it had reached an agreement with Coetzee to part ways with immediate effect.

The Rugby Department of SA Rugby‚ under Rassie Erasmus will manage the responsibilities of the Springbok coach until the national team’s coaching and management group for 2018 is confirmed later in February.

Coetzee and SA Rugby agreed to terminate the relationship after a two-year association.

"First and foremost we had to assess what is in the best interests of the Springboks‚" said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

"We’d like to thank Allister for his passion and dedication to the Springbok cause and wish him every success in his next role."

Coetzee said: "I have always held Springbok rugby dear to my heart and will continue to do so and for that reason I think now is the time the team and me strike out in new directions. I wish Springbok rugby every success in the future, as I have always done."

Last week Coetzee wrote a scathing letter to Roux‚ claiming he was set up to fail‚ but it appears that the only outcome of the letter was to bring his time as coach to an end.