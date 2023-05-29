Djokovic canters into French Open round two

The deal on the US debt ceiling has eased what has been a potentially huge threat to markets worldwide, Oanda says
The danger now is that the sliding rand could force further substantial interest rate hikes by the Bank
The declaration of diplomatic immunity ahead of an international summit to be hosted in SA is routine, says Dirco
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Global advisory firm agrees to pay US corruption watchdog R48m fine, and reveals how it was corruptly awarded a R200m IT contract under former Sars boss Tom Moyane
Foreign participation in SA government bonds has fallen to 25% from 42% in the last five years, the Bank says in its Financial Stability Review
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Steve Porter, MD of IronTree
Nigeria’s president targets 6% annual growth, vows to end a popular fuel subsidy and promises ‘thorough house cleaning’
Boks kick off their title defence against fifth-ranked team and need a victory for ‘breathing space’
Omoda and Jaecoo, the two new brands of the Chery Group, have received unrivalled attention since their launch at the Shanghai Auto Show
Paris — Novak Djokovic launched his quest for a record-breaking 23rd men’s Grand Slam singles title with a no-nonsense 6-3 6-2 7-6 (7-1) first-round victory over debutant Aleksandar Kovacevic in the French Open on Monday.
The twice Roland Garros champion breezed through the first two sets before encountering resistance from the 24-year-old American whose lack of experience then showed in the tiebreak on the world’s biggest clay court.
Djokovic ended the contest with a sizzling service return on his first match point and will face Hungarian journeyman Marton Fucsovics for a place in the third round.
“It’s always a pleasure to come back here, one of the best tournaments in the world,” said Djokovic, who made his Roland Garros debut in 2005. “I’m very motivated to go far here, all the way I hope.”
He did not have an ideal build-up to the Grand Slam, missing the Madrid Masters and being eliminated in the last eight in Rome, but he looked in good form in windy conditions.
On court Suzanne Lenglen, Benoit Paire kept his cool but could not avoid another defeat in the main Tour when he was beaten in five sets by British 14th seed Cameron Norrie. Paire, given a wild card, was up a break in the decider but could not close out the match.
“I’m happy with all the efforts that I’ve been making for some time. So today it was a great match,” said world No 149 Paire, who has not won in the main draw in a top tier event since August.
In the women’s draw, two former runners-up made an impression.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova celebrated her return to Roland Garros with a dominant win over Czech Linda Fruhvirtova after fearing for her career a year ago due to a knee problem. The 31-year-old enjoyed her best run at a Grand Slam in the 2021 tournament when she reached the final, and skipped 2022’s edition as well as the second half of the season to nurse an injury.
Sloane Stephens, runner-up at Roland Garros in 2018, dismantled former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-4. Though everything went smoothly on court for the American, she said racist abuse of players had got worse.
“Yes, it’s obviously been a problem my entire career,” said Stephens. “It has never stopped. If anything, it’s only gotten worse.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Djokovic canters into French Open round two
Paris — Novak Djokovic launched his quest for a record-breaking 23rd men’s Grand Slam singles title with a no-nonsense 6-3 6-2 7-6 (7-1) first-round victory over debutant Aleksandar Kovacevic in the French Open on Monday.
The twice Roland Garros champion breezed through the first two sets before encountering resistance from the 24-year-old American whose lack of experience then showed in the tiebreak on the world’s biggest clay court.
Djokovic ended the contest with a sizzling service return on his first match point and will face Hungarian journeyman Marton Fucsovics for a place in the third round.
“It’s always a pleasure to come back here, one of the best tournaments in the world,” said Djokovic, who made his Roland Garros debut in 2005. “I’m very motivated to go far here, all the way I hope.”
He did not have an ideal build-up to the Grand Slam, missing the Madrid Masters and being eliminated in the last eight in Rome, but he looked in good form in windy conditions.
On court Suzanne Lenglen, Benoit Paire kept his cool but could not avoid another defeat in the main Tour when he was beaten in five sets by British 14th seed Cameron Norrie. Paire, given a wild card, was up a break in the decider but could not close out the match.
“I’m happy with all the efforts that I’ve been making for some time. So today it was a great match,” said world No 149 Paire, who has not won in the main draw in a top tier event since August.
In the women’s draw, two former runners-up made an impression.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova celebrated her return to Roland Garros with a dominant win over Czech Linda Fruhvirtova after fearing for her career a year ago due to a knee problem. The 31-year-old enjoyed her best run at a Grand Slam in the 2021 tournament when she reached the final, and skipped 2022’s edition as well as the second half of the season to nurse an injury.
Sloane Stephens, runner-up at Roland Garros in 2018, dismantled former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-4. Though everything went smoothly on court for the American, she said racist abuse of players had got worse.
“Yes, it’s obviously been a problem my entire career,” said Stephens. “It has never stopped. If anything, it’s only gotten worse.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
French Open crowd boos Kostyuk over snub to Sabalenka
Medvedev finds his feet on clay courts ahead of French Open
Djokovic says new generation has arrived after Rome quarterfinal exit
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.