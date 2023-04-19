Opinion / Columnists

JOHAN STEYN: Real-time AI not easy, but still a game changer for businesses

Benefits include faster decision-making, increased productivity and improved customer experience

19 April 2023 - 05:00 Johan Steyn

The fast-paced and data-driven world of today has made artificial intelligence (AI) an essential tool for businesses to gain a competitive edge. As the race to harness the power of real-time AI data continues, business leaders must keep up with the latest trends and advancements.

Real-time AI data refers to the ability to analyse and act upon data as it is generated. This requires the integration of AI algorithms and machine learning techniques into a company's operations and decision-making processes. The benefits of real-time AI data are numerous, including faster and more accurate decision-making, increased productivity, and improved customer experience...

