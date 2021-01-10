Sport / Other Sport

Justin Thomas ‘sorry’ for using anti-gay slur at Sentry

10 January 2021 - 18:12 Arvind Sriram
Justin Thomas hits out of the bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament in Maui, Hawaii, the US, January 8 2021. Picture: KYLE TERADA/USA TODAY SPORTS
Justin Thomas hits out of the bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament in Maui, Hawaii, the US, January 8 2021. Picture: KYLE TERADA/USA TODAY SPORTS

Bengaluru — World No 3 golfer Justin Thomas said he was deeply apologetic after using a homophobic slur during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii in the US on Saturday.    

Thomas, the defending champion at the $6.7m event, missed a five-foot putt on the fourth hole after which he uttered the slur that was picked up by a television microphone.

“There’s just no excuse,” the 27-year-old American told Golf Channel. “There’s absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It’s terrible. It’s not the kind of person that I am.

“I need to do better. I deeply apologise to anyone and everybody who I offended and I’ll be better because of it,” he added.

Thomas fired an eagle and six birdies on Saturday for a five-under 68.

He went into Sunday’s final round in a tie for fifth place at 17 under, four shots behind leaders Ryan Palmer and Harris English. 

Reuters

Westwood crowned European No 1 but Fitzpatrick wins in Dubai

Englishman picks up $2m for finishing top of the Race to Dubai leaderboard
Sport
4 weeks ago

Golf discussion: After a tumultuous year, best wishes for 2021

The lockdown provided an opportunity for reflection and hopefully next year will see golf tourism grow
Sport
3 weeks ago

Hovland birdies last hole to clinch Mayakoba win

Norwegian looks as cool as a fjord as he steps up to put the finishing touch to his second career title
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA Olympic medallist Luvo Manyonga suspended for ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Sharks’ deal with US majority shareholder MVM ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Loeb fumes over Dakar speeding fine
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Former Bok wing Dyantyi’s four-year ban confirmed
Sport / Rugby
5.
Proteas add uncapped Dupavillon and Baartman to ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.