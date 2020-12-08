Eric Sands will feel the pressure despite years of experience

In an interview after winning the Met with Rainbow Bridge in 2019, trainer Eric Sands said: “I never doubted I would make it, but the problem was that people doubted me.”

Fast forward two years and no-one doubts the 64-year-old anymore. He is housing three of the five Sun Met favourites — Golden Ducat, Rainbow Bridge and recent Summer Cup heroine Summer Pudding. The grade 1 race will be run at Kenilworth on January 30.

However, what Sands, who was granted his licence in 1983, will find out in the next seven weeks is the sort of media pressure Premier League managers such as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola go through every week.

Racing writers will be eager to inform their readers how the trio is progressing, particularly Summer Pudding, now the darling of SA punters as Makybe Diva was in Australia 15 years ago.

Paul Peter told Winning Form he had no hesitation in sending Summer Pudding to Sands’ Milnerton yard. “She will be based there for the season. Eric is one of the best trainers around, a good friend and trusted colleague with an exemplary grade 1 record. The filly will be in good hands.”

Sands, an Arsenal fan, is doing better than the London club and will be happy with the comeback run of Champions Cup winner Golden Ducat, who will not be short of supporters on Met day.

It will be interesting to see if Sands sticks with jockey Donovan Dillon, who was in the saddle when the Rattray-owned son of Philanthropist won at Greyville at the end of August. The gelding has had a number of different riders including Warren Kennedy, S’manga Khumalo, Keagan De Melo and Craig Zackey.

Rainbow Bridge, a R300,000 yearling buy whose career earnings stand at more than R6m, started 4-1 favourite for the Vodacom July but had to settle for sixth place, nearly three lengths behind Belgarion.

A half-brother to Golden Cat, Ideal World will be out to get his revenge on the Snaith inmate in January, but it is not in his favour that he’s got more miles on the clock than the July winner.

Do It Again, who beat Rainbow Bridge in the 2019 July, also isn’t getting any younger and it is no surprise he is not one of the cofavourites for the Met.

In this columnist’s many years in the sport, an ante-post market of five horses sharing Met favouritism at 4-1 is a first. Bookmaker Lance Michael has Summer Pudding, Belgarion, Malmoos, Rainbow Bridge and Golden Ducat all at the same price.

It might be unwise for punters to back Mike de Kock’s unbeaten three-year-old Malmoos at this stage. Now in the care of Brett Crawford after his recent Kenilworth win, the Captain Al colt’s next target is the Cape Guineas — scheduled for December 19 — and a clash with Vaughan Marshall’s top performer Seeking The Stars.

After the Kenilworth race, De Kock commented: “He ran in snatches. He still has a long way to go and the penny hasn’t dropped yet. On form, he will have to improve to win the Guineas, and Vaughan Marshall has a nice line with the runner-up.”

Winning jockey Luke Ferraris — surely a future champion unless his father whisks him off to Hong Kong — echoed De Kock’s opinion. “He’s still a big baby, but we had a good draw and everything worked out well. He’s a beautiful horse with a beautiful attitude.”

SUN MET BETTING

(Supplied by bookmaker Lance Michael)

4-1 Belgarion, Rainbow Bridge, Summer Pudding, Golden Ducat, Malmoos

7-1 Do It Again

14-1 Queen Supreme

20-1 Cirillo

25-1 Silver Operator

33-1 Others