Sport / Other Sport

Frittelli to play SA Open after Masters breakthrough

Sunshine Tour commissioner pleased Dylan Frittelli will play at the Gary Player Country Club in December

17 November 2020 - 15:56 Michael Vlismas
Dylan Frittelli. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dylan Frittelli. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Dylan Frittelli has confirmed he will play in December’s SA Open at Sun City after his breakthrough performance at The Masters.

Frittelli led the SA challenge at Augusta National Golf Club with his finish of tied fifth in only his second appearance at The Masters.

The 30-year-old confirmed this week that he will return to SA to play in his national Open, which takes place at the Gary Player Country Club from December 3-6.

“We’re delighted to have Dylan join the SA Open field shortly after what was such an incredible performance at The Masters,” Sunshine Tour commissioner Thomas Abt said.

“We are very proud of what he’s achieved on the international stage. The SA Open has always prided itself on having the support of the country’s leading professionals, and Dylan adds his name to a very exciting field this year.”

Frittelli joins a quality field of the next generation of SA stars including Christiaan Bezuidenhout, George Coetzee, Brandon Stone, Justin Harding, Wilco Nienaber and Garrick Higgo.

This year’s edition of the second-oldest national Open in golf will make its own history as this will be the first time it is played at the iconic Gary Player Country Club.

Joburg Open a special moment for Soweto golf

The tournament represents a beacon of success that young black golfers from the huge township can aspire towards
Sport
1 week ago

Ortiz secures maiden PGA Tour title in Houston

Carlos Ortiz becomes third player from Mexico to win on the PGA Tour
Sport
1 week ago

European Tour adds new tournament in Dubai for 2020 season

The $1.2m Golf in Dubai Championship in December completes the Tour’s 2020 revamp
Sport
1 week ago

JOHN COCKAYNE: Even in bad times, days of shotgun marketing are over

Keeping your brand out in the market place on multiple platforms in front of key audiences is imperative
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Golf discussion ... governance and ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Jos Buttler hails ‘brilliant’ Quinton de Kock ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Bafana huff and puff their way to a win over ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Lifeline for top SA cycling team?
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Ngidi joins Kolisi and Kolbe in Roc Nation
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

JOHN COCKAYNE: Golf discussion ... governance and environment

Sport / Other Sport

Little brother racked with nerves as Dustin shows masterly focus

Sport / Other Sport

Strong SA showing at Augusta National

Sport / Other Sport

JOHN COCKAYNE: Major victories, but to the sound of silence

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.