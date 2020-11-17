Frittelli to play SA Open after Masters breakthrough

Dylan Frittelli has confirmed he will play in December’s SA Open at Sun City after his breakthrough performance at The Masters.

Frittelli led the SA challenge at Augusta National Golf Club with his finish of tied fifth in only his second appearance at The Masters.

The 30-year-old confirmed this week that he will return to SA to play in his national Open, which takes place at the Gary Player Country Club from December 3-6.

“We’re delighted to have Dylan join the SA Open field shortly after what was such an incredible performance at The Masters,” Sunshine Tour commissioner Thomas Abt said.

“We are very proud of what he’s achieved on the international stage. The SA Open has always prided itself on having the support of the country’s leading professionals, and Dylan adds his name to a very exciting field this year.”

Frittelli joins a quality field of the next generation of SA stars including Christiaan Bezuidenhout, George Coetzee, Brandon Stone, Justin Harding, Wilco Nienaber and Garrick Higgo.

This year’s edition of the second-oldest national Open in golf will make its own history as this will be the first time it is played at the iconic Gary Player Country Club.