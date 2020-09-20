Trainer Yvette Bremner quits Eastern Cape racing after violent protests

Yvette Bremner, whose stable was involved in last Thursday’s riots at Fairview racecourse, has quit Eastern Cape racing. She has decided that enough is enough and is likely to move to another province.

Bremner’s decision to shut the stable doors on her operation demonstrates the curved balls life can throw at people. In an interview in 2017, the bubbly lady, born in Vryburg in North West province, declared: “I am not going anywhere. Port Elizabeth is a great place to live and work. I have wonderful people and good horses around me. What more could anyone wish for?”

Bremner’s leading owner, Hedley McGrath, has been quick to put the media in the picture regarding the violent protests. He said: “When exactly is enough is enough and where does one draw that line in the sand? Maybe that was Thursday, September 17 2020. It’s an emotional time for all of us and I thank my co-owners who have stood by us.”

After the protests, McGrath issued a media release aimed at putting owners in other stables at Fairview fully in the picture. It stated: “I would like the owners of all of the racehorses stabled at Fairview with various trainers to know that it was not just Yvette Bremner’s grooms who took part in the riots this morning. It was also the grooms from the other yards who were part of the attacking and rioting.