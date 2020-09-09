Domeyer answers family call and heads for Vaal

It will have been a short phone call from father to son. “Hey, boy, I need you up at the Vaal on the 10th.”

The instruction will have come from Andrew Fortune, husband of trainer Ashley Fortune, to his son Aldo Domeyer, who is one of the leading jockeys in the Cape.

There are two inmates from the Fortune stable which Domeyer will be hoping to win on at the Vaal — Winter Smoke in the third race and Soul Connection in the fifth.

Domeyer was in the saddle when Winter Smoke won in facile fashion on the polytrack at Greyville in July, and the daughter of What A Winter is sure to start a hot favourite on Thursday.

However, the nine-strong field does include some promising sorts, notably Paul Peter’s filly Greens and Mike de Kock’s runner Southern Charm.

Greens has won two of her six starts and there was plenty to like about her rout of a reasonable field at Turffontein in August.

Sean Tarry’s filly Slalom Queen could give some cheek reverting to 1,000m, but the likelihood is that the finish will concern Winter Smoke and Greens.

The horse Andrew Fortune will be expecting his son to score on is Soul Connection, who can prove too smart for his 11 rivals in the seventh race. A son of Vercingetorix, the four-year-old has enjoyed an excellent year and looks ready to notch the third win of his career.

Possibly the right horse for the swinger with Soul Connection will be Gavin Lerena’s mount Varimax, as the form of his latest outing has been franked.

Adam and Michael Azzie bring a team of six runners to the Free State track and — from a favourable draw — their best chance of success may lie with Fists Of Fire in the final leg of the jackpot.

The four-year-old has been placed in each of his last three starts and may give his more fancied runners, Brooklyn Bridge and Confessor, a run for their money.

The market will reveal if the Azzie newcomer Backstreet Boss is fancied to make a winning debut in the fourth race, yet it is stablemate Magic Duke, a 12-1 chance in early betting, who might spring a surprise.

A son of Duke Of Marmalade from the family of Louis The King, Magic Duke has drawn in pole position and could go well in the hands of Jason Gates, who will be riding the gelding for the first time.

Muzi Yeni will have to overcome a shocking draw on Master Mariner, who looks a progressive sort, while S’manga Khumalo has got the call to partner the De Kock three-year-old Super Noir.

Former Zimbabwe champion trainer Gokhan Terzi provides Domeyer with four mounts on the eight-race card and the combination should go close with In Abundance in the opening event.

A son of Silvano who finished runner-up on his second start, In Abundance will have most to fear from recent Turffontein second Break The Silence. However, that race was only a fortnight ago so St John Gray’s three-year-old is turning out quite quickly.

Selections

1st Race: (2) In Abundance (9) Break The Silence (14) Full Velocity (7) Battle Force

2nd Race: (1) May Queen (7) Veseo (8) In Haste (14) Ruby Woo

3rd Race: (1) Winter Smoke (2) Greens (4) Southern Charm (6) Anna Capri

4th Race: (2) Magic Duke (15) Master Mariner (1) Petersham (13) Super Noir

5th Race: (1) Soul Connection (6) Varimax (3) Holy Man (10) What A Story

6th Race: (9) Way Of The World (3) Golden Duke (1) Undisclosed (10) The Makwakkers

7th Race: (2) Fists Of Fire (7) Brooklyn Bridge (3) Confessor (4) Fresh From The US

8th Race: (4) Meet The Captain (2) Oksana (3) St Joseph’s Lily (1) Extravert