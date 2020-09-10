Sport / Other Sport

Bianca Andreescu applauds ‘Original 9’ tennis pioneers

Players hailed for launching a new women’s professional tennis circuit 50 years ago

10 September 2020 - 15:33 Arvind Sriram
Picture: 123RF/luckybusiness
Picture: 123RF/luckybusiness

Bengaluru — Bianca Andreescu has paid tribute to American great Billie Jean King and the eight other female players who signed $1 contracts to launch a new women’s professional tennis circuit 50 years ago.   

King, with Americans Rosemary Casals, Nancy Richey, Peaches Bartkowicz, Kristy Pigeon, Valerie Ziegenfuss, and Julie Heldman, and Australians Kerry Melville Reid and Judy Dalton, launched a campaign for equal prize money two years after the sport’s Open Era began in 1968.

The “Original 9” fought with the tennis establishment and broke away to join promoter Gladys Heldman in forming the Virginia Slims circuit, signing $1 contracts on September 23, 1970 despite the threat of being banned from Grand Slams.

Their actions paved the way for the formation of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) in 1973.

“Dear Original 9, Without your gutsy actions, vision and determination for a better future for women’s tennis, we wouldn’t be here today,” Andreescu, who won the US Open in 2019, said in an open letter published by the BBC on Thursday.

“When I lifted the US Open trophy last year and got the winner’s cheque I know that it is thanks in no small part to you and your incredible bravery that I received the same amount as the men’s champion.

“Your goals were clear: any girl from anywhere would have a place to compete. That women would be recognised for their accomplishments, not only their looks. And that they would be able to make a living playing professional tennis.”

Andreescu said the actions of the Original 9 had inspired today’s generation of players to continue striving for change.

“What we saw Naomi Osaka do a couple of weeks ago, when she decided not to play a match to protest racial injustice is incredible, as was Coco Gauff’s powerful speech at a Black Lives Matter protest to demand change,” the 20-year-old Canadian added.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to you nine remarkable women, who were ready to jump without a safety net so that girls and women like me would have the chance to dream big and accomplish things.”

Reuters

Andy Murray hesitant about joining Djokovic breakaway group

Top-ranking Scotsman urges fellow players to give the governing body more time to deal with their concerns
Sport
1 week ago

Quarantine after US Open a worry for players, says Murray

Former world No 1 is still prepared to risk travelling as he has missed playing in big events
Sport
1 month ago

Roger Federer down from the mountains to put up his hand for Wimbledon 2021

The 38-year-old legend has had operations on  both knees and will not play tennis again this year
Sport
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Chiefs give Ernst Middendorp the boot
Sport / Soccer
2.
Pitso Mosimane will go down as one of SA ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Celtic aim to head off a Sundowns treble
Sport / Soccer
4.
Rasool’s WP Rugby appointment gets fingers flying
Sport / Rugby
5.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Golf management for a new age ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Roger Federer down from the mountains to put up his hand for Wimbledon 2021

Sport / Other Sport

Kyrgios aims a smash at ‘selfish’ Zverev

Sport / Other Sport

Nadal unlikely to defend US Open title

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.