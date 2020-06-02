Perfect early birthday gift for jockey Gavin Lerena in SA Oaks

As early birthday presents go, it does not get much better than the one handed by trainer Paul Peter to jockey Gavin Lerena. Three weeks before turning 35, the popular rider will be reunited with top three-year-old filly Summer Pudding.

It is not a gift Peter had planned on giving Lerena, but due to Lockdown level 3 rules restricting movement between provinces Summer Pudding's regular pilot Warren Kennedy will have to watch the action in the Wilgerbosdrift Oaks at Turffontein on TV in KwaZulu-Natal.

It was at the end of July 2019 that Lerena was in the saddle when Summer Pudding won her maiden race. Since then, she has gone from strength to strength in the hands of Kennedy, most recently in the Gauteng Fillies Guineas in February.

Some pundits are already talking about the Silvano filly as a possible Vodacom Durban July winner, but Peter will be well aware his three-year-old first has to put Saturday’s rivals to the sword.

Bookies are sure to price up Summer Pudding as the odds-on favourite and this column may be alone in suggesting it might not be a stroll in the park for the market leader.

The horse who might cause the upset in this grade 2 event is an inmate of Sean Tarry’s stable Victoria Paige. The filly was drawn in the nearby Rand Stadium for the Fillies Guineas yet finished like a train to get within three-parts of a length of Summer Pudding.

Though the draw is not as important in the Oaks as the Guineas, Tarry will be quite happy that Victoria Paige will jump from pole position with the favourite drawn wide at barrier 13.

The champion trainer also saddles Keep Smiling with Lyle Hewitson in the irons, but this looks one occasion in which Luke Ferraris is on the better runner. There was three lengths between the two stablemates in the Guineas.

While Alec Laird and S'manga Khumalo will be hoping Marygold makes the first three, it might be a good time to have a word with the bank manager and take as many exactas coupling Summer Pudding and Victoria Paige as possible.

Lerena has a chance of landing the Oaks-Derby double as he retains the ride on Tarry’s useful three-year-old Shango in the R425,000 SA Derby.

Joe Soma’s runner Gotthegreenlight is sure to be well supported with Callan Murray booked for the ride.

It could be a successful meeting for Murray as he has also been engaged for Mike de Kock’s charge Hawwaam in the grade 1 HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes. Bookies beat the colt in the Sun Met but it could be payback time for punters.

Racing returned at Hollywoodbets Greyville on Monday but the small pool for the jackpot — just R96,589 — suggests there is work to be done to win back bettors after several weeks of no local racing.

It must be the first time in years that a jackpot nett pool has been under R100,000 and — with a few shock results — it was only supporters of jockey Anton Marcus who were smiling at the conclusion of the 10-race card.