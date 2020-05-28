Spatial inequalities should inform how the lockdown is relaxed

Similarly, region A in the northwest, containing Diepsloot, Midrand and Ivory Park, has wards that are also in the highest risk of contagion category (specifically Diepsloot) but at present only has 12 active cases. Region E, in the centre, containing Alexandra and Sandton, also has high risk of contagion, especially Alexandra, but at present has only 46 active cases. Makhura has flagged high-risk communities as a concern, undertaking to aggressively trace and contain cases through quarantine to flatten infection rates.

The hugely varying social circumstances in which people live in SA, and the extent to which there is a response in identifying, tracing and containing Covid-19 in areas at high risk of contagion, may well determine the rates at which Covid-19 spreads within communities and regions. A strategy of undifferentiated opening up ignores such variations in vulnerability to contagion and would put many of SA’s poorest citizens in the direct firing line of the virus, and would probably flame its spread to surrounding and economically integrated communities at a higher level than is necessary.

What can already be learned is that when Covid-19 successfully seeds itself in highly built-up poor urban areas where people live in close confines, such as in the poorer urban townships and informal settlements of Cape Town, the rate of infection can increase exponentially. Conversely, where Covid-19 is present among a limited number of individuals in wealthy suburbs, where risk of contagion is low and self-isolation is relatively easy — as was the case initially in SA — it is far easier to control its spread successfully.

If health officials work to slow the spread of the virus in those areas at highest risk of contagion, as has been promised as a priority in Gauteng, Covid-19 can be slowed, decreasing the burden on the health-care system. With spatial inequality one of the greatest challenges in a democratic SA, now is not the time to overlook its role in spreading Covid-19. Opening up can and should take place, but this needs to be done with sound data and understanding of the hugely varying risk of contagion in communities, as well as the extent of Covid-19 infection.

• Allan is Municipal IQ’s MD and Heese its economist. Individuals or groups working to prevent the spread of the pandemic in SA can access the Covid-19 indices at municipaliq.co.za. For access e-mail kevin@municipaliq.co.za.