KwaZulu-Natal raider Roy Had Enough ruled out of Met
KwaZulu-Natal raider Roy Had Enough has been scratched from Saturday’s R3m Sun Met at Kenilworth, a blow for trainer Frank Robinson and the five-year-old’s owner Roy Moodley.
Though Roy Had Enough was a 50-1 outsider in the ante-post market, bookmaker Lance Michael said the Aussie import was “far from friendless among the outsiders”.
On his form over the past six months, Roy Had Enough, who has an injured tendon, could have been given a chance of finishing in the first four. He ran a creditable seventh in the Vodacom Durban July and at the end of November finished only two lengths behind Zillzaal in the Chris Gerber Summer Cup.
With trainer Eric Sands hopeful that top jockey Ryan Moore will be able to throw a leg over Rainbow Bridge in the next 48 hours, the support for Rainbow Bridge has dried up with 4-1 now on offer.
Over the next two days supporters of the big four in the Met — Hawwaam, Rainbow Bridge, Vardy and Do It Again — will be trying to put doubles together with their big race fancy.
Mike de Kock, who saddles Hawwaam in the Met and Queen Supreme in the Majorca Stakes, could provide the first leg of a double with Peaceontherocks in the third race at the Vaal on Thursday.
Owned by the same enthusiastic guys who celebrated TakingthePeace’s win in the 2018 Gauteng Fillies Guineas in the same way footballer Mo Salah celebrates a goal for Liverpool, Peaceontherocks will start a warm favourite and should go close in the hands of Takingthepeace's successful jockey Callan Murray.
Punters could also consider taking doubles with Gavin Lerena’s mount Rio’s Winter in the fourth race. Trained by Stephen Moffatt, the three-year-old ran a promising third last time out and could prove too speedy for Stage Dance and Green Top.
Murray, who returned to SA four months ago after a stint in the Far East, has an important date with Queen Supreme in Saturday's grade 1 Majorca Stakes at Kenilworth.
The Irish-bred filly is understandably the favourite for the 1,600m race and there is no reason she should not have the measure of Front And Centre, whom she beat in the Paddock Stakes, once again.
However, Gavin Lerena and champion trainer Sean Tarry will be out to spoil the party for the De Kock camp with the in-form daughter of Captain Al, Celtic Sea.
Celtic Sea looked at the top of her game when winning the Sceptre Stakes and Lerena — jocked-off Rainbow Bridge in the Met — will want to secure a win on the big day. The four-year-old looks his best chance on the 12-race card.
Another possible winner for Lerena is last season’s top juvenile Got The GreenLight who does duty for Joe Soma’s stable in the fifth race — the R5m CTS 1,600m.
The son of Gimmethegreenlight will be sharper for his recent seasonal debut in the Tony Ruffel Stakes and looks set to make a bold bid to land this big prize.
Tarry, who won with Cirillo 12 months ago, sends out two runners for his leading patron Chris van Niekerk. The Trippi colt Namaqualand looks an exciting prospect while Moore has been booked for stablemate Invisible.
LATEST MET BETTING
22-10 Hawwaam
28-10 Vardy
4-1 Rainbow Bridge
13-2 Do It Again
13-1 One World
14-1 Twist Of Fate
28-1 Head Honcho
40-1 Eyes Wide Open, Undercover Agent
50-1 Bunker Hunt
66-1 Others
Source: Bookmaker Lance Michael
VAAL SELECTIONS
1st Race: (5) Duke Game (11) Apollo Robbins (1) Gold Lightning (4) Sacred Dawn
2nd Race: (8) Seemyvision (4) Yessiricanboogie (4) Glowtoria (6) Madame Patrice
3rd Race: (2) Peaceontherocks (1) Malvern (12) Serenity (8) Bianca
4th Race: (6) Rio Winter (5) Stage Dance (1) Green Top (7) Sekhmet
5th Race: (8) Indy Go (7) Nordic Rebel (3) Bien Venue (6) Flash Burn
6th Race: (5) Waqaas (4) Mambo Symphony (8) Cape Town Affair (2) Perfact
7th Race: (3) At Hand (4) Nimcha (8) Banha Bridge (6) Rocky Path
8th Race: (3) Belshazzar (10) Fists Of Fire (1) Minister Without (2) Wharra Wharra