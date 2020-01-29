KwaZulu-Natal raider Roy Had Enough ruled out of Met

KwaZulu-Natal raider Roy Had Enough has been scratched from Saturday’s R3m Sun Met at Kenilworth, a blow for trainer Frank Robinson and the five-year-old’s owner Roy Moodley.

Though Roy Had Enough was a 50-1 outsider in the ante-post market, bookmaker Lance Michael said the Aussie import was “far from friendless among the outsiders”.

On his form over the past six months, Roy Had Enough, who has an injured tendon, could have been given a chance of finishing in the first four. He ran a creditable seventh in the Vodacom Durban July and at the end of November finished only two lengths behind Zillzaal in the Chris Gerber Summer Cup.

With trainer Eric Sands hopeful that top jockey Ryan Moore will be able to throw a leg over Rainbow Bridge in the next 48 hours, the support for Rainbow Bridge has dried up with 4-1 now on offer.

Over the next two days supporters of the big four in the Met — Hawwaam, Rainbow Bridge, Vardy and Do It Again — will be trying to put doubles together with their big race fancy.

Mike de Kock, who saddles Hawwaam in the Met and Queen Supreme in the Majorca Stakes, could provide the first leg of a double with Peaceontherocks in the third race at the Vaal on Thursday.

Owned by the same enthusiastic guys who celebrated TakingthePeace’s win in the 2018 Gauteng Fillies Guineas in the same way footballer Mo Salah celebrates a goal for Liverpool, Peaceontherocks will start a warm favourite and should go close in the hands of Takingthepeace's successful jockey Callan Murray.

Punters could also consider taking doubles with Gavin Lerena’s mount Rio’s Winter in the fourth race. Trained by Stephen Moffatt, the three-year-old ran a promising third last time out and could prove too speedy for Stage Dance and Green Top.

Murray, who returned to SA four months ago after a stint in the Far East, has an important date with Queen Supreme in Saturday's grade 1 Majorca Stakes at Kenilworth.

The Irish-bred filly is understandably the favourite for the 1,600m race and there is no reason she should not have the measure of Front And Centre, whom she beat in the Paddock Stakes, once again.

However, Gavin Lerena and champion trainer Sean Tarry will be out to spoil the party for the De Kock camp with the in-form daughter of Captain Al, Celtic Sea.