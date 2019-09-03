Sport / Other Sport

Tickets on sale for Federer versus Nadal in Cape Town

Charity clash hopes to break crowd record for tennis match

03 September 2019 - 15:58 David Isaacson
Roger Federer, left, and Rafael Nadal. File photo: REUTERS
Roger Federer, left, and Rafael Nadal. File photo: REUTERS

Cape Town — Tickets for the tennis spectacle between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in Cape Town will go on sale on Wednesday‚ say organisers.

The tickets‚ which will start at R150 a person‚ will be available at Computicket from 9am.

Federer will take on Nadal in an exhibition match at Cape Town Stadium on February 7‚ the weekend after the Australian Open final‚ with proceeds going to Federer’s foundation for education in rural Southern Africa.

It is the sixth time the stars are playing each other for charity‚ but the first time on African soil.

Organisers are hoping to break the world record for the largest crowd at a tennis match — the current mark is 35‚681, which was set by Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters in Brussels in 2010.

Nick Kyrgios goes quietly into the New York night

Explosive Australian tennis star steers clear of controversy — well almost
Sport
1 day ago

Serena Williams rolls ankle but stays on course for record

American star sets up a quarterfinal with China’s Wang Qiang, conqueror of world No 2 Ashleigh Barty
Sport
1 day ago

Kyrgios keeps mostly calm and carries on in US Open win

Volatile Australian’s brilliant shotmaking overwhelms American Steve Johnson
Sport
6 days ago

Rafael Nadal offers Andy Murray his boat during Mallorca stay

Spaniard reached the second round of the US Open on the same day the Scotsman won his second singles match in a comeback tour
Sport
6 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Van Rooyen claims breakthrough win in Sweden

Sport / Other Sport

Kevin Anderson withdraws from US Open

Sport / Other Sport

Rafael Nadal offers Andy Murray his boat during Mallorca stay

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.