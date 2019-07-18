Richard Fourie gets plum ride on Rainbow Bridge in Champions Cup

Jockey Richard Fourie's “lovely season” got a whole lot lovelier on Thursday when it was announced he would partner Vodacom July runner-up Rainbow Bridge in the World Sports Betting Champions Cup at Hollywoodbets Greyville on July 27.

A week ago it was announced that Fourie, who won the July on Do It Again, was ranked joint-seventh in the Longines world jockey standings.

On hearing the news, Fourie said: “It’s a dream to be recognised in this way, and I have to say it is a bit of a shock. But it’s been a lovely season and there’s more to come."

Eric Sands, trainer of Rainbow Bridge, will be hoping that “more” comes a week on Saturday when his star performer is due to clash with Mike de Kock’s promising import Buffalo Bill Cody.

Gavin Lerena, who ran second on Rainbow Bridge in the July, has been confirmed as the rider of Buffalo Bill Cody whom De Kock rates highly.

Anton Marcus will partner Buffalo Bill Cody’s stablemate Soqrat in the Cup and the three-year-old, who has enjoyed an excellent season, rates an each-way chance.

Fourie should add another graded race to his CV when he rides Justin Snaith's four-year-old Platinum Class in Saturday’s grade3 Final Fling Stakes at Kenilworth.

For a race with a gross purse of R250,000, the turnout of just six runners is disappointing and Platinum Class should notch her seventh win by beating Pearl Jam and Miss Katalin.

In the supporting feature — the grade3 Champagne Stakes — Fourie rides another Snaith female in the Dynasty filly, Dynamic Diana. However, the hot favourite for this 1,200m contest will be the unbeaten three-year-old Run Fox Run who will be bidding for her fifth consecutive win.

Anton Marcus makes the trip to the Cape to ride the daughter of Foxwedge with his only other mount being the well-bred Dynasty colt Yorktown in the second race.

Though Saturday’s Turffontein card hardly sets the pulses racing, Muzi Yeni’s mount Steak And Ale could be worth a bet in the first leg of the Pick 6. The son of Rock Of Gibraltar out of a Galileo mare won his maiden over 1,450m and will appreciate the step up to 1,600m.

Vercinggetorix, who stands at Maine Chance Farms, had another winner when Gallic Princess scored at Turffontein last weekend, and his son Perfectly Putt has been priced up as the early favourite.

Former champion trainer Geoff Woodruff has some interesting runners at the meeting — particularly in the second race in which he saddles the newcomers Wild Date and Capitiana.

While the market will provide the best guide, Wild Date is bred in the purple as she is a sister to the very useful Forest Indigo. Stablemate Capitiana, to be ridden by Lerena, is a daughter of Captain Of All.

Woodruff also sends out two runners in the final leg of the jackpot and his three-year-old Blanco should be cherryripe in his third run after a break.

Turffontein selections

1st Race: (1) Inside Politics (9) Silver Sea (6) Etched In Blue (8) Pop Icon

2nd Race: (13) Wild Date (9) Kyru (3) Before The Dawn (5) Capitiana

3rd Race: (2) Risk Taker (6) Machali (1) Margot's Magic (4) Carry Me Carrie

4th Race: (3) Steak And Ale (8) Perfectly Putt (1) Arapaho (5) Crazy Charlie

5th Race: (4) Gift For The Gap (3) American Indian (6) Cold Cash (2) Jet Start

6th Race: (10) Hot August (2) Prince Jordan (1) Tombola (3) Boatswain

7th Race: (5) Gimmethelight (8) Culture Trip (3) Gimme Hope Johanna (1) Lake Kinneret

8th Race: (1) Blanco (7) Cross From Goa (6) African Adventure (11) Spooky

9th Race: (1) Princess Penelope (2) The Jocelyn Tree (9) Forever Flame (11) Rosalina