GOLF CARNAGE

Nightmarish US Open course set-up backfires for officials after winds

18 June 2018 - 05:02 Agency Staff
Phil Mickelson tees off the twelfth hole during the final round of the US Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills, JunE 17 2018. Picture: DENNIS SCHNEIDLER-USA TODAY SPORTS
Phil Mickelson tees off the twelfth hole during the final round of the US Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills, JunE 17 2018. Picture: DENNIS SCHNEIDLER-USA TODAY SPORTS

New York — The US Golf Association (USGA) acknowledged that its latest gamble of a tough course set-up backfired, claiming that unexpectedly strong afternoon winds were responsible for the third-round carnage at the US Open on Saturday.

The USGA tucked several hole locations near the edges of the crowned greens at Shinnecock Hills, and then watched some extraordinary scenes unfold as several players putted their balls off the 15th green.

Even worse, Phil Mickelson deliberately hit a moving ball on the 13th green to prevent it from rolling off the putting surface.

The course was very playable in the morning, as attested by matching rounds of 66 by Daniel Berger and Tony Finau, but it was a different beast in the afternoon after the winds and low humidity baked the greens to a crisp.

"It was a tale of two different golf courses today," USGA CEO Mike Davis admitted.

"We felt good about the set-up this morning. We felt that it would work well given the forecast we had, but … now we would say that parts of this test of golf simply were too tough.

"We saw some examples late in the day where well-executed shots were not only not being rewarded, but in some cases penalised," he said.

With similarly strong winds predicted for Sunday’s final round, Davis vowed not to make the same mistake, and the greens were soaked within minutes of the round finishing.

The USGA left itself open to criticism in the event of a Berger or Finau win, which many would feel undeserved. They finished before the halfway leaders had even teed off and hardly expected to be tied for the lead on three-over for the tournament with Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka by the end of the day. Johnson shot what he said was the best 77 of his career.

Reuters

