Sport / Other Sport

OFF THE COURSE

Wife a hazard as golfer misses cut

17 May 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Los Angeles — The wife of golfer Lucas Glover was arrested by US police following an alleged altercation with the former US Open champ and his mother after he failed to make the cut at The Players Championship.

Krista Glover was arrested on Saturday night and booked into a Florida jail before being released on $2,500 bail, the Miami Herald reported.

The 36-year-old is due back in court on May 31 to face charges of domestic violence, battery and resisting arrest.

According to the newspaper, which obtained a copy of the police report, Glover and his wife got into an altercation at a rented Florida home after he shot a 78 and missed the 54-hole cut at the tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The golfer told officers that when he does not play well at PGA Tour events, his wife often gets angry. Police said Glover’s mother tried to intervene and was hit in the chest.

AFP

Webb Simpson’s runaway victory soon to be forgotten

Simpson jumps from 41st to 20th in the world rankings
Sport
2 days ago

I can win again, declares Tiger Woods

‘I felt good on every facet of the game and it’s weird not to mishit a shot today and only shoot three-under,’ says Woods
Sport
2 days ago

Big Phil says Tiger’s best will not be repeated at Players Championship

The former golf antagonists appear pleased to be grouped together in Players Championship
Sport
7 days ago

Golf champion Jason Day’s spectacular shot a winner

The former world No1 overcomes a terrible start to hit one of the best clutch shots of his life at the Wells Fargo Championship
Sport
9 days ago

Tiger opts for new irons to conquer Wells Fargo

But it might not be enough to beat opponents
Sport
14 days ago

Patrick Reed’s Masters win no surprise in elite field

The US Masters shows Tiger Woods has been eclipsed by an evenly matched, fearless under-30 crew
Sport
1 month ago

