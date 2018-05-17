Wife a hazard as golfer misses cut

Los Angeles — The wife of golfer Lucas Glover was arrested by US police following an alleged altercation with the former US Open champ and his mother after he failed to make the cut at The Players Championship.

Krista Glover was arrested on Saturday night and booked into a Florida jail before being released on $2,500 bail, the Miami Herald reported.

The 36-year-old is due back in court on May 31 to face charges of domestic violence, battery and resisting arrest.

According to the newspaper, which obtained a copy of the police report, Glover and his wife got into an altercation at a rented Florida home after he shot a 78 and missed the 54-hole cut at the tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The golfer told officers that when he does not play well at PGA Tour events, his wife often gets angry. Police said Glover’s mother tried to intervene and was hit in the chest.

