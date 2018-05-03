Experts feel Legal Eagle faces tough task in coming Challenge

Can Legal Eagle, a favourite of punters from the moment he stepped on a racecourse, deliver the goods one more time in Saturday’s R4m Premier’s Champions Challenge at Turffontein?

This is the big question being debated by pundits, but Gauteng bookmaker Lance Michael feels Sean Tarry’s champion may battle to take top honours.

Formerly owned by Markus Jooste, Legal Eagle will more than pay back his purchase price for his new owners if he takes the first cheque on Saturday. There has been no word from connections, but this might be the Greys Inn gelding’s final appearance before he is retired.

Business Day readers will remember that Lance Michael suggested Nother Russia could put "money in punters’ pockets" by winning the recent Empress Club Stakes, and so it proved with Mike de Kock’s mare producing a sustained finish to get to the front close home.

"If the Empress race hasn’t taken too much out of her, you have to believe she’s a serious runner on Saturday. But while I give Fort Ember a place chance, the horse I’m leaning towards is Coral Fever," said Michael.

Coral Fever is on offer at 8-1 with two other runners — Glider Pilot and former Triple Crown victor Abashiri — quoted at shorter odds in ante-post betting. Glider Pilot hails from the small stable of Tyrone Zackey, who would love to beat the big guns in such an important race.

Folk Dance, trained by Paul Peter, ran a creditable fourth behind Nother Russia in the Empress Club Stakes but she has half a length to find with Glen Kotzen’s mare Silvan Star. Safe Harbour, stablemate of Legal Eagle, was only just behind in fifth place.

Last Saturday, Aussie import Ancient Spirit carried the colours of owner Laurence Wernars to victory at Turffontein and could do so again in Thursday’s second race at the Vaal.

This time jockey Keagan de Melo, successful on Ancient Spirit, teams up with Aussie-bred Deerupt, who made a pleasing debut; second over this course and distance in April.

The market needs checking in this race as De Kock introduces the Var colt Forries at Five while Tarry’s newcomer, The Limit, is a son of Silvano.

Tarry has nine runners at the meeting and could land a double with Changing Seasons (fifth race) and Bockscar in the final leg of the Pick 6. The first-named, a son of Toreador, caught the eye when running on to finish fifth behind Lake Kinneret on his latest outing.

Although Bockscar is a recent maiden winner, his opponents in the eighth race look nothing special and the four-year-old is likely to be sent off favourite to notch the second win of his career.

Jockey Chase Maujean rides Main Roll for the first time in the sixth race and trainer Scott Kenny’s filly looks sure to go close if repeating her recent Turffontein run. The threat could be the De Kock representative Kitty Pryde, who improved on some moderate performances to win a Work Riders event by three lengths.

Trainer Brian Wiid, who had a winner at Turffontein on Tuesday, saddles Snow Path, who turned in two promising efforts and has top jockey Piere Strydom in the irons. This daughter of Noordhoek Flyer warrants inclusion in all exotic bets.

Crusade has made a bright start to his stud career and his daughter Milesende could repay each-way support in the first race. Peter’s filly did not enjoy the best of luck when fifth behind Cassini in April.