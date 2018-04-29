Parliament’s presiding officers on Sunday took aim at the world athletics body’s new policy regarding testosterone levels that threatens champion athlete Caster Semenya, calling it unjust‚ sexist and dehumanising.

The new regulation passed by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) compels women athletes with hyperandrogenism to take corrective medication.

National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise condemned the regulation as discriminatory in a statement on Sunday.

They said it would "stifle" Semenya, who is the reigning world and Olympic champion over 800m.

Reports said she would not take corrective medication and had decided to focus on 5,000m and 10,000m events to continue her career.

"Speaker Mbete and chairperson Modise have called the targeted introduction of the regulations as unjust‚ sexist‚ dehumanising and should be condemned by all human rights proponents in the world. Physiques of African women continue to suffer unjustified and racially humiliating scrutiny and mockery. This must stop‚" said the statement.

"Parliament strongly believes that the latest IAAF’s regulations to prescribe a maximum of five nanomols of testosterone per litre of blood and a hormonal treatment of women athletes with higher measurements‚ particularly in categories where Caster Semenya currently reigns as a champion for nearly a decade‚ are blatant efforts to eliminate her."

Top international athletes also have rallied to Semenya’s cause against the new rules‚ the Sunday Times reported.

The presiding officers called on "sister parliaments" under international legislative bodies‚ such as the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and the Inter-Parliamentary Union‚ to take a stand and reject the IAAF’s "blatant old-fashioned prejudice".

The regulations threatened not only Semenya’s career but also a generation of young girls from rural and disadvantaged backgrounds who were inspired by the athlete‚ said the statement.

