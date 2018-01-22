Frankel colt fetches top price of R4m

Frankel is to racing what Christiano Ronaldo is to football so it was no surprise that one of his progeny made top price of R4m on the first session of the CTS Premier Yearling Sale in Cape Town.

Consigned by Klawervlei Stud (as agent), the colt was the subject of some sustained bids, but Australian auctioneer Grant Burns brought the hammer down in favour of bloodstock consultant John Freeman.

Another yearling that had clearly caught the eye of Freeman was a Captain Al filly from Klawervlei, which he secured with a bid of R3m.

Freeman emerged as the top buyer of the first day spending R8.3m on four lots.

It was always going to be a tough call to match 2017’s average of R699,212, but at the close of business CTS chairman Chris van Niekerk and CEO Wehann Smith would have been more than satisfied with the average

of R556,618.

"I’m certainly happy with that figure and delighted to see the Hong Kong Jockey Club among the buyers," said Van Niekerk.

Representatives of the Hong Kong Jockey Club struck early in the session when outlaying R2.5m for a Dynasty colt from Drakenstein Stud (as agent) and R1.1m for a Silvano colt consigned by Maine Chance Farms.

The auctioneer for these lots was Irishman John O’Kelly, who had the distinction of selling R3m yearlings in the space of five lots.

Another prominent overseas buyer was Amanda Skiffington of Anglia Bloodstock who bought three yearlings for R5m.

Her purchases included a Silvano filly from Klawervlei (as agent) for R3m and it is believed she was bidding on behalf of Maine Chance Farms.

The interest in this lot is understandable as the filly’s granddam, Damson, was champion two-year-old filly in Ireland in 2004.

The same bid of R3m was made by former Godolphin CEO John Ferguson for a Dynasty colt from Drakenstein Stud. The youngster, named Pinkerton, is the first produce of the Trippi mare One Fine Day.

Former SA trainer Pat Shaw, now back in the country after an outstanding career in Singapore, bought the other Frankel to go through the ring — a filly from Klawervlei, which he secured with a bid of R1.5m.

Another popular filly was a daughter of Trippi from Avontuur Farm which was sold to Lammerskraal Stud for R1.8m.

What A Winter’s progeny is doing well and one of his daughters will be joining Mike de Kock following a bid of R1.5m from Shadwell Stud. This filly’s granddam, Clock The Rock, produced Irish Flame who De Kock trained to win seven races and he was named Equus Horse Of The Year for the 2009-10.

In the sires department, the session saw Dynasty’s progeny averaging R1.4m, Captain Al R1.21m and Silvano R888,636.

Ahead of the weekend sale there were 27 grade1 winners from the six Cape Premier Yearling Sales to date. Overall 85.9% of all lots catalogued since 2012 have made it to the racetrack while 61.7% of all lots catalogued have won at least one race.