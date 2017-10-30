Boxing giant Anthony Joshua retains heavyweight title

Cardiff — Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, wants to take the world heavyweight champion overseas after his 10th round win over Carlos Takam in Cardiff on Saturday.

Joshua retained his International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight titles after stopping Takam at the Principality Stadium. All of Joshua’s 20 professional fights have ended inside the distance and have all been in Britain.

"I would like him to box three times in 2018," Hearn said.

"He doesn’t have to, it’s down to Joshua. We may have a mandatory [defence] with the WBA, which is unclear at the moment. There’s Joseph Parker, there’s Deontay Wilder," he said, referring to the World Boxing Organisation champion and World Boxing Council (WBC) champion, respectively.

"I would like Joshua to have an international fight in 2018, but it does seem a shame to leave all this. It’s about sitting down and seeing what he wants to do. He’s capable of fighting in any territory; we need a clear plan, moving forward."

Wilder will defend his WBC belt against Haiti’s Bermane Stiverne on November 4.

Joshua, 28, said he did not mind who he fought — Wilder, who is from the US, New Zealander Parker or a mandatory challenger — so long as he retained the WBA and IBF belts.

"I’m just focusing on keeping my belts, whoever that is on the WBA list, that’s who it is.

"I’m not just worried about my next three fights, but the long-term strategy."

Takam, 36, complained about the stoppage, but will take a lot of credit after fighting on after being cut near his right eye in the fourth round, where he also took a count.

"I’m happy that the win is secured and we move on," said Joshua, who paid tribute to his opponent for battling on.

"His eyes were nearly hanging off because the cut was deep, but he wanted to carry on and that’s the fighter’s instinct.

"I didn’t care if I sparked him out or it went 12 rounds, but people wanted to see him unconscious," he said.

"I tried to do that, but the ref’s job is to make sure they can fight another day."

One of Joshua’s former victims and another British fighter, Dillian Whyte, may get to Wilder before Joshua as he is ranked No3 by the WBC.

Jamaica-born Whyte, whose only defeat in 23 fights was the seventh-round stoppage against Joshua almost two years ago, unanimously outpointed Finland’s Robert Helenius on the undercard.

