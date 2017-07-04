What sore hip? asks Murray

London — Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Petra Kvitova and Venus Williams all made it into the second round of Wimbledon on Monday.

There were signs that Murray was still troubled by the sore hip that had bothered him in the build-up to the tournament — but it was not enough to stop him from motoring into the second round.

At times he limped around the baseline, but luckily for the defending champion, that problem disappeared the moment the ball was in play as he went on to easily outclass maverick Wimbledon debutant Alexander Bublik 6-1 6-4 6-2 to reach the second round.

"My hip felt good. It’s a little bit sore, but I was moving really good on the court today," said Murray, the first British man to be seeded No1 at Wimbledon since Bunny Austin in 1939.

"If you’re in a little bit of pain, but you can still run as you normally do, that doesn’t affect how you play."

Asked why he was limping between points, he added: "Whether it’s something that’s just happened… like, subconsciously, my hip has been sore, I have no idea. I’m not in a lot of pain when I’m walking, that’s for sure."

Nadal stormed into the second round as the world No2 secured his 850th career victory with a 6-1 6-3 6-2 demolition of Australia’s John Millman.

Fresh from winning his 10th French Open title in June, Nadal marked his 50th match at Wimbledon by crushing Millman in one hour and 46 minutes on Court One.

The two-time Wimbledon champion is just the seventh player to reach the 850-win mark, joining Roger Federer, Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl, John McEnroe, Andre Agassi and Guillermo Villas. With 217 Grand Slam match victories, Nadal is now in sixth place on the all-time list at the Majors.

Nadal, seeded to face defending champion Murray in the semifinals, will play Donald Young for a place in the last 32 as he bids to win Wimbledon for the first time since 2010.

"I haven’t had many matches on grass for the last few years, but I had some positive feelings," Nadal said. "For all the players it’s so special to play here, especially for me with all the history I have here. It’s very emotional to be back. I’m happy with the way I’ve started. I’ve been playing well since the beginning of the season."

Two-time champion Kvitova made a victorious return after the knife attack that threatened to end her career.

In December she suffered severe injuries to her left playing hand while fighting off a knife-wielding burglar at her home in a terrifying assault.

The world No12 had a relatively tough first-round opponent in Sweden’s Johanna Larsson, ranked No53.

But the Czech No2 triumphed 6-3 6-4 in a match on Centre Court watched by Prince William’s wife Kate, the patron of the All England Club and a sympathetic crowd.

"I felt the energy from the crowd and it was amazing to be back here at Wimbledon and playing on the beautiful Centre Court. It’s the favourite court of my career," Kvitova said.

After her 7-6 (9/7) 6-4 victory over Elise Mertens, world No11 Williams was repeatedly asked about her involvement in a fatal car crash by the media and eventually became so emotional she began to cry.

Williams is being sued by the estate of an elderly Florida man who died in June after his vehicle was hit by a car driven by the American star.

The 37-year-old is accused of driving through a red light, inattentive driving and negligent operation of a vehicle, leaving Jerome Barson with a fractured spine and numerous internal injuries before his death several weeks later.

"There are really no words to describe, like, how devastating and, yeah, I’m completely speechless. It’s just…" Williams said, trailing off.

The five-time Wimbledon champion held her head for several moments and asked to leave the room before returning, still visibly shaken, to finish the interview session.

SA’s Kevin Anderson beat Spain’s Fernando Verdasco, who was seeded 31, 2-6 7-6(5) 7-6(8) 6-3 to advance to the second round where he is due to meet Andreas Seppi of Italy.

AFP, Reuters