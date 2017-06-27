Usain Bolt at peace and at home in hot Ostrava

As Usain Bolt deals with the emotions of closing the curtain on his record-breaking career, one thing that will not trouble him as he prepares for his ninth and final appearance at the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting is the heat.

The multiple Olympic and world gold medallist joked that sweltering temperatures and sunshine in the Czech Republic felt more like home in Jamaica as he prepared to compete in the 100m race on Wednesday.

"I am happy that I got to come here; it’s one of my favourite meets, and to be here for the last time, it’s a great feeling," he said.

"For me the weather stands out…. I am shocked that it’s so warm, I guess I brought some sun from Jamaica."

The double sprint world record holder, who has won eight Olympic golds and 13 world championship medals, will bow out in August in London, where he will only run the shorter sprint despite having a wild card for the 200m.

Bolt confirmed he would not run the 200m event in London and said he had no regrets.

"For me now, I’ve done everything I wanted to. Now it’s coming to an end and I am fine with it. It’s just been a great career, I’ve really enjoyed the ups and downs, all the experience I’ve gathered, all I’ve been through, the happiness and the sadness," he said.

"I am definitely looking forward to coming back to Ostrava, and just watch, to be part of the crowd, to see the younger generation coming up," the legend said.

Reuters